An IIM Shillong professor, Aruni Sir, surprised his students by bringing Domino's pizzas to a long Sunday class, anticipating they would miss lunch. A student's video of the kind gesture went viral, showing the students' happy reactions and sparking positive comments online.

The sight of stacks of Domino's pizza boxes inside a classroom was enough to bring smiles to a room full of hungry students at IIM Shillong. A lecturer anticipated his students would miss lunch due to a busy Sunday schedule, which led to the surprise. Rohan Saha, a student at IIM Shillong, posted the video, providing an insight into what he called a typical situation during IIM weekend courses. However, he claimed that there was an unanticipated surprise this Sunday.

"Classes on Sundays are very common in IIMs, but sometimes a few professors go out of their way to make those classes bearable! Aruni Sir, being the cutest individual and the kindest soul, brought pizzas for all of us since we were about to miss lunch because of the schedule. Thank you, Sir!" Rohan wrote in the caption.

Domino's pizza boxes are stacked neatly inside the classroom at the beginning of the video. What should have been a long, exhausting afternoon is transformed into an unforgettable occasion when the students congregate to grab slices as they know what is in store for them.

The unexpected meal provides a much-needed break between lectures, and the classroom is filled with smiles, laughter, and expressions of gratitude.

Watch Viral Video

Internet Reacts

The video received hundreds of responses from people who valued the professor's kindness, demonstrating how fast the small deed spread beyond the institution. While some recalled instructors who had gone above and beyond to make college life a bit simpler, others stated that such experiences frequently had a lasting effect on students.

Some users, meanwhile, responded with humour. "Imagine if you were dieting that day," one person quipped, imagining the impossible dilemma of saying no to free pizza. Another kept it simple: "I will be present."

Some made light-hearted comments about how they immediately wished they had gone to Sunday sessions at IIM Shillong, while others enquired whether admissions were still available in the event that pizza was offered.

The viral clip has struck a chord not because of the pizzas alone, but because of the thought behind them.