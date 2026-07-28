A viral video from HCL's 50th-anniversary celebration in Chennai shows employees chanting "We want hike" as CEO C Vijayakumar appeared on stage. The event, part of the company's golden jubilee festivities, also featured a performance by Anirudh Ravichander. The article provides details about the incident and background on the HCL CEO.

A video from HCL Group's recent 50th anniversary celebration in Chennai, which included staff members yelling, "We want hike," in front of CEO C Vijayakumar, went viral. The concert was one of several that the firm has been holding in various places. The Chennai concert included an exclusive, private employee event featuring a live concert by Anirudh Ravichander.

A big picture of C Vijayakumar appears on the screen at the beginning of the video. In a matter of seconds, the CEO enters the stage amid the applauding throng.

But as the CEO continues to welcome the Chennai staff, a portion of the audience begins yelling, “We want hike.” “When the CEO of HCL came on stage, employees started chanting, ‘We want a hike!’,” an X user wrote while sharing the video. The video is now being reshared across various social media platforms.

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What Do We Know About CEO C Vijayakumar?

In 2016, C Vijayakumar was appointed managing director of HCL, and in 2021, he was appointed managing director. The IT executive began working for the corporation in 1994 as a senior engineer and has a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering from P.S.G. College of Technology in Tamil Nadu.

According to a statement on HCL's website, "as part of the founding team of HCL Comnet, he played a pivotal role in establishing the Remote Infrastructure Management proposition, which has since evolved into a multi-billion-dollar global industry."

In addition, he is a director of Geometric Americas, Inc., HCL America, HCL America Solutions Inc., HCL Latin America Holdings LLC, and HCL Canada Inc.

To mark 50 years since its founding in 1976, HCLTech launched a months-long series of golden jubilee celebrations. The festivities began on a high note with a star-studded Arijit Singh concert in Delhi-NCR in April.