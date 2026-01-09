Chandrashekhar, a farmer's son from Kanneramadu village, Kanakagiri, made a remarkable achievement by winning 13 gold medals and 4 cash prizes in his Kannada MA at Mysore University.

Kanakagiri: The son of a farmer couple from Kanneramadu village in the taluk has drawn attention by winning 13 gold medals and 4 cash prizes in the Mysore University's Postgraduate (MA) Kannada department. Chandrashekhar, son of a farmer couple from the nearby Kanneramadu village, has made his mark in the Kannada postgraduate department, winning a total of 17 awards. He recently received the gold medals and cash prizes at the 106th convocation of Mysore University held at Crawford Hall in Mysuru.

Aiming to become an Assistant Professor

He completed his degree at Gavisiddeshwara College in Koppal and his B.Ed in Mysuru. Having a keen interest in Kannada literature, Chandrashekhar joined the Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies. His goal now is to become an assistant professor.

Gold Medals Received

The people of Kanneramadu are proud of Chandrashekhar's achievement, who won 13 gold medals and four cash prizes, including those named after Narasimhacharya, T.N. Srikantaiah, Narasamma Narayanashetty, Ramachandrarao, B.S. Thammaiah, A.S. Kalegowda, H.K. Surya Shetty-Seethamma, Vishwanathrao Raghunathrao, and H.S. Shankaralingegowda.

The Teacher Who Inspired the Achievement

Chandrashekhar was able to achieve this rare feat, influenced by the lessons and teachings of C.K. Venkatesh, who came as a teacher to the government school in Kanneramadu village in 2008. Teacher Venkatesh served continuously for 14 years and left two years ago. However, the villagers say his influence is still felt in the village.

Foundational Learning

"The gold medals and cash prizes I received should go to my favorite teacher, Venkatesh. This achievement was possible because of the foundational learning he provided at the primary level. Thank you to all the dignitaries who awarded gold medals and cash prizes to a common person like me from a farming family," said Chandrashekhar, a postgraduate student at Mysore University.