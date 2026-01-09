A Zepto delivery executive in Bengaluru was assaulted by two individuals after a minor collision. The attackers struck him with a helmet, causing him to collapse.

A Zepto delivery executive was brutally assaulted in Bengaluru’s Mahadevpura area on Friday after a minor collision with two individuals on a scooty, raising fresh concerns over road safety and the vulnerability of gig economy workers. According to police and eyewitness reports, the attackers thrashed the delivery worker and struck him on the chest with a helmet, leaving him to collapse at the scene.

The incident occurred when the delivery rider was on duty, navigating busy city streets -- a daily reality for many quick-commerce couriers who often work tight schedules and high delivery targets.

The violent confrontation has sparked alarm among civic groups and citizen forums about the rising intensity of road rage incidents and the risks they pose to those working on the front lines of India’s booming on-demand delivery economy.

Local authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify the attackers and determine whether traffic violations or personal disputes played a role in the assault.

The episode comes amid broader discussions about urban delivery safety, with advocates calling for better protection and support for delivery personnel who face hazards ranging from traffic dangers to hostile encounters on the job.