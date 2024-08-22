Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's gang loses hope, seek bail on their own

Actor Darshan, jailed as A2 in the Renukaswamy murder case, has reportedly distanced himself from aiding co-accused in securing bail. Meanwhile, his request for home-cooked food in prison was denied, and he's likely to be named the primary accused by Bengaluru police.

Actor Darshan, who is in jail as A2 in the Renukaswamy murder case, has reportedly distanced himself from helping the other accused secure bail. The 15 individuals involved in the case, who initially acted out of admiration for the popular Kannada actor, have realized they cannot rely on him for legal assistance and are now seeking other ways to secure their release.

One of the accused, Anukumar, has already applied for bail, with reports suggesting that others plan to do the same once the charge sheet is filed. However, these are unconfirmed reports. In another update related to the case, Director General of Police (Prisons) Malini Krishnamurthy has rejected a request from Darshan Thoogudeepa for home-cooked food and other facilities while in Central Prison. During a hearing, Karnataka High Court’s State Public Prosecutor BA Belliayappa informed that the actor's request was denied on August 14, 2024, and the decision was communicated to him.



However, senior advocate Prabhuling Navadgi, representing Darshan, claimed that his client had not received a copy of the order. The court, presided by Justice M Nagaprasanna, has adjourned the hearing to September 5, allowing time for the petitioner to receive the order.



The murder case revolves around the death of Renuka Swamy, a pharmacist and a fan of Darshan, who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Pavithra Gowda on Instagram. Despite being married since 2003, Darshan was reportedly in a relationship with Pavithra for ten years. After discovering the messages, Darshan found out that Renuka was residing in Chitradurga. He then contacted Raghavendra, the leader of his local fan club, allegedly instructing him to bring Renukaswamy to Bengaluru.

According to the police, Renuka was taken to a location in RR Nagar, where he was beaten, leading to his death from multiple injuries. His body was later found in a drain near Summanahalli. Authorities claim that Darshan and Pavithra were present during the assault, with police reporting that Darshan beat Renuka with a belt.

