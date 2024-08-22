Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's gang loses hope, seek bail on their own

    Actor Darshan, jailed as A2 in the Renukaswamy murder case, has reportedly distanced himself from aiding co-accused in securing bail. Meanwhile, his request for home-cooked food in prison was denied, and he's likely to be named the primary accused by Bengaluru police.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's gang lose hope, seek their own bail vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 3:37 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 3:46 PM IST

    Actor Darshan, who is in jail as A2 in the Renukaswamy murder case, has reportedly distanced himself from helping the other accused secure bail. The 15 individuals involved in the case, who initially acted out of admiration for the popular Kannada actor, have realized they cannot rely on him for legal assistance and are now seeking other ways to secure their release.

    One of the accused, Anukumar, has already applied for bail, with reports suggesting that others plan to do the same once the charge sheet is filed. However, these are unconfirmed reports. In another update related to the case, Director General of Police (Prisons) Malini Krishnamurthy has rejected a request from Darshan Thoogudeepa for home-cooked food and other facilities while in Central Prison. During a hearing, Karnataka High Court’s State Public Prosecutor BA Belliayappa informed that the actor's request was denied on August 14, 2024, and the decision was communicated to him.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan likely to be named A1 accused by Bengaluru police

    However, senior advocate Prabhuling Navadgi, representing Darshan, claimed that his client had not received a copy of the order. The court, presided by Justice M Nagaprasanna, has adjourned the hearing to September 5, allowing time for the petitioner to receive the order.

    Darshan's arrest: Here's how his friends and family are coping with THIS incident

    The murder case revolves around the death of Renuka Swamy, a pharmacist and a fan of Darshan, who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Pavithra Gowda on Instagram. Despite being married since 2003, Darshan was reportedly in a relationship with Pavithra for ten years. After discovering the messages, Darshan found out that Renuka was residing in Chitradurga. He then contacted Raghavendra, the leader of his local fan club, allegedly instructing him to bring Renukaswamy to Bengaluru.

    According to the police, Renuka was taken to a location in RR Nagar, where he was beaten, leading to his death from multiple injuries. His body was later found in a drain near Summanahalli. Authorities claim that Darshan and Pavithra were present during the assault, with police reporting that Darshan beat Renuka with a belt. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka govt announces slash in expensive liquor prices from September 1 Read more vkp

    Karnataka govt to slash liquor prices from THIS date? Here's why

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty trains in Kalaripayattu for prequel; check out his latest Instagram post vkp

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty trains in Kalaripayattu for prequel; check out his latest Instagram post

    Pratap Simha speaks with Asianet News Network and says he is not BJP rebel he is loyal soldier of party vkp

    Pratap Simha EXCLUSIVE: Former MP refutes 'BJP rebel' label, affirms being loyal soldier of party

    Shock for Bengalureans DyCM DK Shivakumar pledges to increase Cauvery water bill vkp

    Shock for Bengalureans: DyCM DK Shivakumar pledges to increase Cauvery water bill

    Kasaragod Anganwadi children suffer as Malayali teacher appointed, overlooking Kannada language vkp

    Kasaragod: Anganwadi children suffer as Malayali teacher appointed, overlooking Kannada language

    Recent Stories

    Saji Cherian attributes Parvathy's criticism to misunderstanding, emphasizes seriousness of Hema panel report dmn

    Saji Cherian attributes Parvathy's criticism to misunderstanding, emphasizes seriousness of Hema panel report

    I am fearless..', Mimi Chakraborty takes stand against online trolling, rape threats for post on Kolkata case ATG

    'I am fearless..', Mimi Chakraborty takes stand against online trolling, rape threats for post on Kolkata case

    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeks CM Mamata Banerjee's help; actress share Instagram story; read details RBA

    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeks CM Mamata Banerjee's help; actress share Instagram story; read details

    Kerala Weather Update: Cyclonic circulations likely to bring rainfall; IMD sounds yellow alert august 22 2024 anr

    Kerala Weather Update: Cyclonic circulations likely to bring rainfall; IMD sounds yellow alert

    Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024: Congress, NC announce pre-poll alliance AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024: Congress, NC announce pre-poll alliance

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon