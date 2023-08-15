Excessive use of Artificial Intelligence is very risky: Expert

Dr. J Sannappa, a retired Kuvempu University professor, highlighted the need for balanced discourse on AI's use. While acknowledging its scientific importance and potential benefits, he cautioned against unchecked adoption, especially in densely populated countries like India. He stressed the importance of evaluating downsides, promoting critical education, and periodic review of social media information.

Dr J Sannappa, a retired professor from Kuvempu University, has sounded the alarm on the need for a broader discourse surrounding the utilization of newly developed artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the inauguration of cultural, NSS Green Force, Rover and Ranger Bharatiya Seva Dal, and sports programs at the Government Pre-Graduate College, Dr Sannappa highlighted concerns that the risks of AI might overshadow its benefits.



Addressing the audience, Dr Sannappa stressed the necessity of evaluating the potential downsides of AI usage, despite its pivotal role in scientific progress. He underlined the importance of considering both the positive and negative aspects of AI technology.



Dr Sannappa acknowledged the global admiration for scientific discoveries, including the potential of AI and advanced technology to aid nations facing workforce shortages. However, he cautioned against unchecked adoption of AI, particularly for densely populated countries like India, with its 1.48 billion population. He voiced concern that excessive reliance on AI could worsen India's unemployment challenge.

He said that AI should be implemented only wherever necessary. Education should go beyond mere teaching, encouraging critical discussions to resolve uncertainties. The Information shared on Social Media should also be reviewed at regular times, added the professor.