A former employee of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death inside their upscale apartment in Bengaluru. The accused, identified as Nagesh Ishwar Rao, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after the body of his wife, Sandhya Shri, was discovered at their residence in the Virtuoso apartment complex located in the Bommanahalli area of Whitefield.

A senior officer revealed that Rao had been undergoing treatment for depression and was reportedly under emotional strain in recent months. Preliminary probe indicates that Rao allegedly told police he was anxious about his wife’s future should he die before her. Officers believe this distress may have led him to take the extreme and fatal step.

"He was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression and was distressed. He allegedly intended to take his life after the incident, which is why he attacked his wife. There appear to be no other major reasons," said Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield).

Police confirmed that the couple’s daughter, who resides in the United States, has been informed about the tragedy while further investigation is underway.