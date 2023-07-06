ISRO reschedules launch date of Chandrayaan-3 to July 14; check new timings here

ISRO's largest and most powerful rocket, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk-III), also referred to as the Launch Vehicle Mark III (LVM3), has been chosen as the carrier for Chandrayaan-3's journey into space.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday (July 6) rescheduled the launch date of Chandrayaan-3 to July 14. Earlier, Chandrayaan-3 was scheduled to launch on July 13, but now, the date has been shifted to July 14.

According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 will be launched at 2:35 pm IST on July 14, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrayaan-3's main goal is to successfully land a lander and rover in the highlands near the south pole of the Moon, showcasing the complete landing and roving capabilities. In addition, the mission aims to conduct on-site scientific experiments, while also focusing on the development and demonstration of advanced technologies essential for future interplanetary missions.

Chandrayaan-3 is comprised of three components: a lander, a rover, and a propulsion module, with a combined weight of 3,900 kilograms. The propulsion module, weighing 2,148 kilograms, will transport the lander and rover to a lunar orbit of 100 kilometers. The lander module, housing both the lander and rover, has a weight of 1,752 kilograms. The rover itself weighs 26 kilograms.

The rover will be similar to Chandrayaan-2's Vikram rover, but improvements have been made to help ensure a safe landing.