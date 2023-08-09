Mysuru Dasara: Initial lineup of elephants confirmed for festivities

As anticipation builds for the annual Dasara festivities, the first roster of majestic elephants primed to grace the event has been meticulously compiled. Post discussions, forest officials have finalised a lineup of nine distinguished elephants for the initial phase. The tuskers will embark on the revered 'Gajapayana' procession, making their regal entry to the palace from Veeranahosahalli on September 1.

The carefully curated list of these awe-inspiring creatures includes:

- Abhimanyu

- Bhima

- Mahendra

- Arjuna

- Dhananjaya

- Gopi

- Partha Sarathy

- Vijaya

- Varalakshmi (to emerge from the Bheemanakatte elephant camp)

Affirming these details, Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister, Dr HC Mahadevappa, shared insights during a press interaction. He confirmed that the highly-anticipated Dasara Gajapayana procession is set to commence on September 1, coinciding with the arrival of the majestic pachyderms in Mysuru.

A total of 14 elephants will grace the event in its first phase, with the traditional 'Gajapayana' spectacle being held at Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur taluk.

Addressing budgetary matters, Minister Mahadevappa emphasized that the event's financial aspects are well covered. No additional funding requests have been made this year, as the government has allocated ample resources to ensure the grandeur of Dasara remains undiminished.

Remarkably, the selection of the inaugurator for Dasara's commencement has been entrusted to the wisdom of the chief minister, who will personally nominate the individual for this prestigious honour.