Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC recommends 15-day water release from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu; check details

    In an effort to address the contentious water-sharing issue and ensure compliance with recent directives, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) recently convened a crucial meeting. One of the main points of contention was Tamil Nadu's demand for additional water release from Karnataka, which cited temporary constraints for its inability to comply.

    Cauvery water dispute: CWRC recommends 15-day water release from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu; check details
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 7:10 PM IST

    During the meeting held on August 28, 2023, several critical decisions were made. Initially, Tamil Nadu proposed factoring in a distress percentage of 22% based on rainfall deficit. However, the CWRC chairman emphasized that the link between rainfall and runoff shouldn't be direct. Karnataka's representative supported this sentiment, highlighting the need to consider distress levels as an influencing factor for water release. 
    Cauvery Water Dispute: Karnataka seeks review of water release order, Congress govt calls all-party meet

    Additionally, Tamil Nadu requested a continuous release of 24,000 cusecs from the Biligondlu reservoir for another 10 days. In response, the CWRC proposed a counteroffer of 7200 cusecs. Another significant aspect raised by Karnataka was the equitable consideration for their efforts in reservoir storage augmentation by curtailing water release for irrigation, in contrast to Tamil Nadu's practices.

    The outcome of the discussions led to the CWRC recommending Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water from the Biligondlu reservoir over the next 15 days, from August 29 to September 12, 2023. However, this decision encountered resistance. Karnataka expressed disagreement and challenged the CWRC order in the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). Karnataka had already filed a review petition to modify the previous order.

    Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu officials argued for the release of 50.10 TMC of water from June 1 to August 27, stating that Karnataka should have released 80 TMC by that time. However, Karnataka had only released 30.17 TMC, leaving a substantial gap.

    These arguments and counterarguments were presented during the CWMA meeting, which took place virtually. Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department, participated on behalf of the Development Office.

    The CWMA ultimately upheld the CWRC's recommendation, ordering Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.

    This decision marked the conclusion of the Cauvery River Authority meeting, with the compliance report set to be submitted to the Supreme Court by Friday. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petitions from both states regarding the Cauvery dispute on Friday.

    In conclusion, the recent meetings of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee and the subsequent Cauvery River Authority meeting have brought to light the intricacies of water sharing between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 7:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    14-Year-old jumps to death from 12th floor in Bengaluru's Bellandur vkp

    14-Year-old jumps to death from 12th floor in Bengaluru's Bellandur

    Bengaluru: Police arrest 21 individuals in inter-state online fraud scheme; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Police arrest 21 individuals in inter-state online fraud scheme; check details

    Karnataka: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Congress for failures, breaking promises in governance

    Karnataka: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai slams Congress for failures, breaking promises in governance

    Bengaluru Traffic Police share video to avoid unnecessary honking, reduce noise pollution (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru Traffic Police share video to avoid unnecessary honking, reduce noise pollution (WATCH)

    Bengaluru terror plot: Police arrest suspected militant Junaid's accomplice vkp

    Bengaluru terror plot: Police arrest suspected militant Junaid’s accomplice

    Recent Stories

    Explore the myriad health benefits of cabbage ADC EIA

    Explore the myriad health benefits of cabbage

    Skin Care: 5 good benefits of consuming Chia Seeds in daily routine vma eai

    Skin Care: 5 good benefits of consuming Chia Seeds in daily routine

    National Whale Shark Day: Date, history, significance ATG EAI

    National Whale Shark Day: Date, history, significance

    Hello earthlings': ISRO's Pragyan rover embarks on lunar mission, shares greeting; check details AJR

    'Hello earthlings': ISRO's Pragyan rover embarks on lunar mission, shares greeting; check details

    Amber Heard spoke up about ex-partner Elon Musk; said he was not 'boring' ADC

    Amber Heard spoke up about ex-partner Elon Musk; said he was not 'boring'

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon