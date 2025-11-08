In Bengaluru, an elderly woman was murdered in a Drishya-style cover-up. Her body was hidden by the accused, Deepa, who has now been arrested. The shocking case unfolded in Kugur village under Sarjapur police jurisdiction.

Bengaluru: In a chilling real-life incident that mirrors the plot of the movie Drishya, an elderly woman was allegedly murdered in Bengaluru, and her body hidden to conceal the crime. The shocking case unfolded in a “movie-style” cover-up reminiscent of the suspense thriller starring Ravichandran, where every trace of a killing is meticulously erased. However, unlike the film, this real-life story has ended with the arrest of the accused, a woman from the same village as the victim.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The murder took place in Kugur village, within the jurisdiction of Sarjapur Police Station. The victim, 68-year-old Bhadramma, was a well-respected and financially comfortable resident of the area. Known for her friendly nature and cordial ties with neighbours, she led a peaceful life. However, her trust proved fatal when another villager, Deepa, lured her to her home under the guise of hospitality.

Lured Home with an Offer of ‘Kajjaya’

Deepa reportedly invited Bhadramma to her house, saying warmly, “We’ve made festive sweets, Kajjaya, and it would be a blessing if you could come and taste them.”

Believing it to be a genuine gesture, Bhadramma visited Deepa’s house on October 30, unaware of the deadly trap that awaited her.

Family Files Missing Complaint

When Bhadramma failed to return home by evening, which was completely out of character for her, her worried family began searching for her. After hours of uncertainty, they lodged a missing person complaint with the police. Despite checking CCTV footage and tracing her last known movements, investigators initially found no clues. Among those questioned was Deepa, whose behaviour soon raised suspicions.

Deepa Confesses During Interrogation

The police detained Deepa for questioning, and after sustained interrogation, she eventually confessed to the murder. Investigators discovered that she had killed Bhadramma to steal her gold jewellery.

Body Hidden at Home, Then Dumped in Lake

In a disturbing twist similar to Drishya’s plot, Deepa hid the body inside her house for two days. When the decomposing corpse began to emit a foul odour, she placed it in a car and dumped it in Thimmasandra Lake before fleeing the area.

Based on her confession, the police recovered the partially decomposed body of the victim. Bengaluru Rural Additional SP Venkatesh Prasanna visited the scene to oversee the recovery. A case has been registered at the Sarjapur Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

This horrifying crime has left the local community in shock, highlighting once again how greed and deceit can turn even the most ordinary acts of trust into tragedy.