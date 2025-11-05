Ahmedabad police uncover Drishyam-style murder as man missing for a year, Samir Ansari, is found buried under his kitchen floor. Wife on the run, lover confesses role. Forensic tests underway to confirm identity and evidence.

Ahmedabad: In a shocking discovery reminiscent of a crime thriller, police in Ahmedabad unearthed the remains of a man buried beneath the kitchen floor of his own home in a case described as a Drishyam-style murder. The 35-year-old victim, Samir Ansari, had been missing for nearly a year before investigators, acting on a tip-off, uncovered the gruesome truth. The case has sent shockwaves through the city, highlighting a chilling premeditated murder allegedly orchestrated by his wife and her lover.

Discovery of the Remains

The Ahmedabad crime branch, accompanied by an executive magistrate, exhumed skeletal remains and other evidence from a cemented pit in the kitchen of Ansari's locked house in Sarkhej. Police said the recovery followed months of investigation after neighbours noticed the prolonged absence of the victim. The remains have been sent for forensic and DNA tests to confirm the identity and gather further evidence.

Wife and Lover Allegedly Behind Murder

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Rajian stated that Ansari’s wife, Ruby, is believed to have conspired with her alleged lover, Imran Vaghela, and two of his relatives, Rahim and Mohsin, to commit the murder. While Vaghela has been taken into custody, Ruby and the two relatives remain absconding.

Motive and Planning of the Murder

Police investigations suggest that the murder was planned after Ansari confronted Ruby about her extramarital relationship.

“Vaghela claimed that Ruby saw Ansari as an obstacle in her illicit affair and plotted his death because he allegedly used to physically assault her after discovering her infidelity,” said DCP Rajian.

Execution of the Crime

According to police, Imran allegedly slit Ansari’s throat with Ruby’s assistance on the night of the murder. The body was then dismembered, buried in a pit dug inside the kitchen, and sealed with cement and tiles to conceal the crime. For several months following the murder, Ruby continued to reside in the house with her two children, misleading neighbours by claiming that her husband had moved to another city for work.

Background of the Victim

Samir Ansari, originally from Bihar, had moved to Ahmedabad in 2016 after marrying Ruby. He worked as a mason to support his family. His sudden disappearance raised suspicion among locals, eventually leading to the tip-off that brought the case to light.

Investigation and Next Steps

The crime branch is conducting a thorough investigation, gathering forensic evidence, and tracing the absconding accused. Authorities are focused on apprehending Ruby, Rahim, and Mohsin, while Imran is cooperating with the police and has reportedly admitted his role in the murder. Forensic experts are continuing tests to confirm the identity of the remains and reconstruct the sequence of events.