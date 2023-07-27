Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urea Gold unveiled: How this fertilizer empowers farmers in poll-bound Rajasthan

    Introduced last month by the Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers, Urea Gold is part of various agriculture schemes, including PM-PRANAM, aimed at promoting alternative fertilizers and balanced fertiliser use.

    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 27) made significant strides in poll-bound Rajasthan as he inaugurated several development projects and laid the foundation stone for others. Additionally, he disbursed approximately Rs 17,000 crore as the 14th instalment to around 8.5 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.

    Notably, the Prime Minister introduced 'Urea Gold,' a revolutionary variety of urea coated with sulphur, targeting soil deficiency and reducing input costs for farmers. This innovation surpasses the existing neem-coated urea in terms of both economic viability and efficiency, promising to bolster agricultural productivity by addressing sulphur deficiency in the soil. The launch of 'Urea Gold' is set to provide a significant boost to the farming community and further agricultural growth in the region.

    The government lauded the introduction of Sulphur-Coated Urea, hailing it as a solution to address sulphur deficiencies in soil. In a statement, the government emphasized its economic and efficient nature, enhancing nitrogen use efficiency in plants, reducing fertiliser consumption, and elevating crop quality.

    Introduced last month by the Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers, Urea Gold is part of various agriculture schemes, including PM-PRANAM, aimed at promoting alternative fertilizers and balanced fertiliser use. Market Development Assistance (MDA) is also in place to boost Organic Fertilizers from Gobardhan Plants.

    Sulphur-Coated Urea allows gradual nitrogen release, improving its availability and uptake by crops. The addition of humic acid extends its lifespan as a fertilizer, leading to reduced overall fertilizer usage. It is reportedly said that 15 kg of Urea Gold offers benefits comparable to 20 kg of traditional urea, making it a more efficient and effective choice for farmers.

    Furthermore, Urea Gold serves as a potent tool to prevent the diversion of urea, as the Centre has initiated a nationwide crackdown on the misuse of agriculture-grade urea for industrial purposes. This innovative approach is set to empower farmers and usher in a positive change in the agriculture sector.

