    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Drone Pratap rejects Sangeetha Sringeri's love proposal saying he's 'focused on career'

    In Bigg Boss Kannada 10, Sangeetha playfully proposed to Drone Pratap, expressing affection, while Pratap responded with laughter and humor. Despite Sangeetha's persistence, Pratap remained focused on his career, deeming her gestures as friendly. The light-hearted banter captivated viewers, highlighting Sangeetha's charm.

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Drone Pratap rejects Sangeeta Sringeri's love proposal saying he's 'focused on career' vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 3:22 PM IST

    In a recent buzz from the Bigg Boss Kannada 10 house, Sangeetha Sringeri, one of the contestants, took a shot at proposing to Drone Pratap, sparking some playful and lighthearted moments. During a candid exchange, Drone Pratap was approached by Sangeetha, who expressed her feelings by saying 'I love you' while holding his hand.

    However, Pratap's reaction was unexpected as he burst into laughter in response to the proposal. Amidst the other highlights in the house, including dynamics between Karthik-Sangeetha, Ishani-Michael, and Namrata-Snehit, Sangeetha added her own flair to the mix by making a cute declaration of affection to Pratap, stating that she would happily consider herself as his girl.

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Contestants gang up against ‘Drone Pratap’; here's what they are doing

    The banter continued as Pratap was asked about having a special someone in his life, to which he humorously replied that he's entirely dedicated to his life's purpose. Sangeetha, undeterred, persisted, expressing her willingness to win over Pratap's father's approval for their relationship. Despite her persistence, Pratap remained coy, responding with light-hearted remarks and evasions.

    In a light and playful tone, Sangeetha continued her attempts to convey her feelings, asking Pratap again if he liked her, to which he chuckled and declined. Even as Sangeetha playfully mentioned envisioning Pratap as her future husband, Pratap humorously dismissed the idea, insisting that she's like an elder sister to him and the romantic gestures weren't mutual.

    Bigg Boss season 10: Chikkaballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar exits Bigg Boss amidst controversy

    Amidst the amusing conversation, Sangeetha continued to express her fondness for Pratap, showering compliments and affectionate lines. However, Pratap said he is steadfast in his focus on his career, gently declining Sangeetha's advances.

    The entertaining exchange between the duo garnered attention from viewers, who appreciated Sangeetha's charming and cute attempts.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 3:23 PM IST
