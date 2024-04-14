Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Amar Singh Chamkila's killer is still alive? Read THIS

    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    Amar Singh Chamkila's filmmaker  Kabir Singh Chowdhry said, 'One of Amar Singh Chamkila's three killers is still alive.' Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali retold Chamkila’s story in a new biopic, released on Netflix on Friday. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila has finally been released after great anticipation. The film is based on the life of Amar Singh Chamkila, a famous Punjabi musician who was slain in Mehsampur.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to an article by a news report that follows the events surrounding Chamkila's assassination, one of the singer's three murderers is still alive.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to the article, filmmaker Kabir Singh Chowdhry, who previously directed Mehsampur about Chamkila, now plans to direct Laal Pari. It would feature one of the three assassins who assassinated Chamkila and Amarjot.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kabir said, “It’s going to be about one of the three killers, who is still alive. I spent time with him before making Mehsampur.”

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to the article, Chamkila and Amarjot's host family in Mehsampur blamed themselves and fled the country. Surinder Singh, previous Sarpanch of Mehsampur, stated that people would not leave their homes "out of fear" and that the black day was all they could speak about.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Surinder said about the family, “The family left soon after. There was a lot of badnami (slander). They could not stay here and had to migrate to Canada.”

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Imtiaz Ali directs the film Amar Singh Chamkila, which can be watched on Netflix. This is Diljit's second effort to convey Chamkila's tragedy, having previously played a copy of the deceased singer in the Punjabi film Jodi.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PVR INOX agrees to screen Malayalam movies amid issue of content sharing anr

    PVR INOX agrees to screen Malayalam movies amid issue of content sharing

    SHOCKING Gunshots fired outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartments THIS morning (Video) RBA

    SHOCKING! Gunshots fired outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartments; WATCH

    Firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, probe underway

    Firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, probe underway

    WATCH: David Warner, SS Rajamouli collaborate for next? Video from new project goes viral RKK

    WATCH: David Warner, SS Rajamouli collaborate for next? Video from new project goes viral

    Akshay Kumar's production house falls victim to fake casting scam, Mumbai Police arrests conman RKK

    Akshay Kumar's production house falls victim to fake casting scam, Mumbai Police arrests conman

    Recent Stories

    PVR INOX agrees to screen Malayalam movies amid issue of content sharing anr

    PVR INOX agrees to screen Malayalam movies amid issue of content sharing

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key promises in BJP manifesto 'Sankalp Patra'

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key promises BJP has made in its 'Sankalp Patra'

    Salman Khan bodyguard Shera salary is more than many of CEO in India RBA

    Salman Khan's bodyguard salary is more than many of CEO’s in India

    Kerala: Devotees throng Guruvayur temple to have first darshans of Lord Krishna on Vishu anr

    Kerala: Devotees throng Guruvayur temple to have first darshans of Lord Krishna on Vishu

    Gold price rises on April 14: Know 22 and 24 price city-wise gcw

    Gold price rises on April 14: Know 22 and 24 price city-wise

    Recent Videos

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon