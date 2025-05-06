Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced that the ₹540 crore drinking water project for Bengaluru South taluks will be completed by December 2025, benefiting over 10.8 lakh people and addressing long-standing water scarcity.

Mandya : Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that the permanent drinking water supply project to taluks in Bengaluru South district would be completed by December this year.

"The drinking water project has been taken up at the cost of Rs 540 crores. We had promised to supply drinking water to all taluks in Bengaluru South district during the Chennapatna by-polls, and we are committed to honour the promise," the Deputy Chief Minister told reporters at Belakawadi in Malavalli taluk.

The DCM performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the project near Sattegala reservoir on Monday morning. The project envisages the supply of drinking water to Ramanagar, Kanakapura, Chennapatna and Magadi taluks in Bengaluru South district.

He pointed out that the project was launched during his earlier tenure as Water Resources Minister, and said that he had come to enquire about the delay.

"3.3 TMCft of water is being supplied at a nominal cost." He sought details from officials and representatives of Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering, which is executing the project, about the reason for the delay.

When asked if land belonging to farmers was being acquired for the projects, Shivakumar said, “Land belonging to farmers is being acquired as per the need. The Deputy Commissioner has been asked to provide good compensation to farmers who co-operate in the project by giving up their lands. This project will help increase the groundwater level and address the problem of water scarcity in the area.”

The project is set to help about 10.82 lakh people and about 9.03 lakh cattle heads in the district that is affected by a scarcity of rainfall over the last several years. About 220 cusecs of water will be supplied to the Iggalur barrage from Sattegala reservoir across the river Cauvery for 180 days using gravity. Of the total length of 25.40 kms between Sattegala reservoir and Iggalur barrage, water will pass through a 12.05 kms long 'D' shaped tunnel, out of which 11.33 kms of work has been completed. The diameter of the tunnel is 4 meters. Of the 13.35 km long pipeline, work on 5.5 km has been completed.

Water will be supplied to the Mogenahalli tank through lift irrigation, and it will be pumped to fill the Kanva, Manchanbele, and Y.G. Gudda reservoirs.

The Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the tunnel work along with former Member of Parliament D. K. Suresh, MLAs C.P. Yogeshwar and Kadalur Uday, and MLCS S. Ravi and Sudham Das.