Amid Mekedatu dam row, DK Shivakumar calls for construction of project; check details

Amid the ongoing row over the construction of Mekedatu dam, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday (June 1) said that Rs 1000 crore was declared for the construction of the project but not spent. He also said that the money will be used to implement the project.

In a tweet, DCM DK Shivakumar said, "Rs 1,000 crore was declared but was not spent. That money will be used to implement the project. There is no anger or hatred towards our brothers in Tamil Nadu. They are like our brothers and sisters."

"Tamilians living in Karnataka and Kannadigas living in Tamil Nadu are drinking Cauvery water. Enough of wandering court and office. Both the states will be benefited by the Mekedatu scheme. Irrigation will be provided to the farmers and drinking water to the common man in the Kaveri basin," Shivakumar said in Kannada.

"I will appeal to Tamil Nadu government. Let the neighbouring states live like brothers and sisters. You and we are kind-hearted. Let's move together by helping each other," Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's AIADMK has warned Karnataka of protests if it went ahead with the construction of the Mekedatu dam project, which the party sees as an attempt to transform Tamil Nadu into a desert.

Taking strong exception to the reported remark of Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on going ahead with the reservoir project across the Cauvery River, leader of the opposition K Palaniswami said the neighbouring state should not act against the interest of the lower riparian states.

In a statement, Palaniswami said, "As per the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, Karnataka has no right to prevent or alter the natural course of a river. Even the final verdict on the Cauvery water dispute is clear that no irrigation project should be taken up without the approval of the lower riparian states."

