DK Shivakumar refrains from commenting on Siddaramaiah’s stance on the Pahalgam terror attack, stressing that the Congress party has already expressed solidarity and emphasised national integrity and peace.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar declined to comment on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent statement regarding the Pahalgam Terror Attack, stating that the Congress party, led by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, has already taken a clear and firm stand on the matter at the national level and expressed solidarity with the government.

Shivakumar further emphasised the importance of national integrity and the need to uphold peace in the face of such challenges.

"I do not want to comment on the statement of the Chief Minister. Already, my party at the national level under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi has made it clear. We condemn this attack. We have extended our solidarity with the government. The country's integrity is very important. Peace is important. Let us all work to protect India first," he said.

His remarks follow a statement made by CM Siddaramaiah on April 26, where the Chief Minister voiced his opposition to any calls for war with Pakistan. He raised concerns over what he described as a "security lapse" in the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, calling for a bolstering of security in the Kashmir Valley to ensure long-term peace.

Earlier today, Siddaramaiah took to the social media platform X, referring to the recent Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam, the Karnataka CM highlighted "grave lapses" in India's intelligence and security apparatus. He urged the central government to address these issues to prevent future tragedies.

In his X post, he wrote, “I have observed the debates and discussions, both for and against, surrounding the statement I made about war. War should always be a nation's last resort -- never the first, nor the only option. Only when every other means to defeat the enemy have failed should a country be compelled to go to war. The horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, orchestrated by Pakistan-backed militants, has made it painfully clear -- both to the people of our nation and to the central government -- that there were grave lapses in our intelligence and security apparatus. It is now the government's solemn responsibility first to correct these shortcomings and to ensure such tragedies are not repeated in the future....”

He further expressed support for the central government's diplomatic measures, including revisiting the Indus Waters Treaty, in response to Pakistan-backed terrorism and hinted at expecting more decisive actions. He further emphasised that not all steps need to be made public, and affirmed national unity behind decisive measures.

"The central government has already initiated certain diplomatic steps, including revisiting the Indus Waters Treaty -- a move we wholeheartedly welcome. We trust that even sterner actions are on the horizon. Not every move needs to be broadcast to the world; rest assured, the nation stands fully united behind every strong and decisive step taken. At the same time, some mischievous elements are attempting to create hatred and division within the country, disturbing the peace and unity among us. The government must act firmly against such forces, too. Today, India stands at a highly sensitive crossroads. If we are to face external enemies, we must first forge unwavering internal unity," he said on X.

Siddaramaiah also highlighted the global condemnation of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, calling for India to leverage this support to deliver a strong response to Pakistan, ensuring such acts are not repeated.

"Pakistan today is a crumbling, bankrupt state, sick and weakened. They have little left to lose. In contrast, India is rising -- a growing superpower in the world order -- and hence, we must tread with wisdom and caution. At this crucial moment, nations across the world have come out in strong condemnation of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, standing firmly with India. We must seize this unprecedented global support and teach Pakistan a lesson so profound that they dare not commit such reckless acts ever again, " he added in a post.