Bengaluru : BJP MP Tejasvi Surya condemned the "not in favour of war" with Pakistan statement made by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah following the Pahalgam terror attack, stating that it was for the leadership of the government to take the call. The BJP MP also said it was for the Army to take the call.

Speaking to ANI, Surya said "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement that we must not take severe action against Pakistan is highly condemnable and objectionable. Who are we to take this call? It is for the army. It is for the leadership of the government to take this call. For those who have massacred our people brutally, if we don't take action against them, should we do Aarti? Should we give them some awards? Should we call them here and in front of the Vidhan Sabha and felicitate them?"

He further stated that the Chief Minister should have at least demanded strict action and condemned the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

"The Chief Minister should realise that he represents a state where three people have been killed brutally by these terrorists, and the least he can do is demand strict action and condemn what has happened..." he further said.

Earlier, Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka demanded an apology from the Chief Minister over his remarks. "At a time when the country is in crisis, the statement made by CM Siddaramaiah is shocking. His mindset of prioritising votes is shameful and condemnable," Ashoka said.

On April 26, Siddaramaiah said that he was not in favour of "war" with Pakistan and cited concerns regarding "security lapse" in the deadly terrorist attack, which killed 26 people. He called for strengthening security in the Kashmir Valley to ensure peace.

"There has been a security lapse in this incident. We are not in favour of war. Steps should be taken to tighten security measures in the Kashmir region. The central government should increase security to ensure peace in Kashmir," Siddaramaiah told reporters.