Siddaramaiah emphasises that war should be a last resort and urges the central government to address lapses in intelligence and security. He supports diplomatic measures and stronger actions against Pakistan.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday clarified his stance on war, emphasising that it should always be a "last resort" for any nation.

Referring to the recent Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam, the CM highlighted "grave lapses" in India's intelligence and security apparatus. He urged the central government to address these issues to prevent future tragedies.

In his X post, he wrote, “I have observed the debates and discussions, both for and against, surrounding the statement I made about war. War should always be a nation's last resort -- never the first, nor the only option. Only when every other means to defeat the enemy have failed should a country be compelled to go to war. The horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, orchestrated by Pakistan-backed militants, has made it painfully clear -- both to the people of our nation and to the central government -- that there were grave lapses in our intelligence and security apparatus. It is now the government's solemn responsibility first to correct these shortcomings and to ensure such tragedies are not repeated in the future....”

He further expressed support for the central government's diplomatic measures, including revisiting the Indus Waters Treaty, in response to Pakistan-backed terrorism and hinted at expecting more decisive actions. He further emphasised that not all steps need to be made public, and affirmed national unity behind decisive measures.

"The central government has already initiated certain diplomatic steps, including revisiting the Indus Waters Treaty -- a move we wholeheartedly welcome. We trust that even sterner actions are on the horizon. Not every move needs to be broadcast to the world; rest assured, the nation stands fully united behind every strong and decisive step taken. At the same time, some mischievous elements are attempting to create hatred and division within the country, disturbing the peace and unity among us. The government must act firmly against such forces, too. Today, India stands at a highly sensitive crossroads. If we are to face external enemies, we must first forge unwavering internal unity," he said on X.

Siddaramaiah also highlighted the global condemnation of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, calling for India to leverage this support to deliver a strong response to Pakistan, ensuring such acts are not repeated.

"Pakistan today is a crumbling, bankrupt state, sick and weakened. They have little left to lose. In contrast, India is rising -- a growing superpower in the world order -- and hence, we must tread with wisdom and caution. At this crucial moment, nations across the world have come out in strong condemnation of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, standing firmly with India. We must seize this unprecedented global support and teach Pakistan a lesson so profound that they dare not commit such reckless acts ever again, " he added in a post.

Meanwhile, Chief of General Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan arrived at the residence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday to brief him on the key decisions taken up by the military to counter Pakistan following the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The meeting was convened in response to the deadly attack that occurred on April 22, during which 26 individuals, mostly tourists, including one Nepalese national, were brutally gunned down.

The incident happened around 2 pm at Baisaran meadow, near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams, stationed at the Pahalgam terror attack site since April 23, have intensified the search for evidence.

The teams, led by an IG, DIG, and SP from the anti-terror agency, are questioning eyewitnesses who observed the April 22 attack.

Additionally, the Indian Army is on high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.