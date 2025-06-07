Bengaluru: In the aftermath of the tragic stampede at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2025 victory celebration event near Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed the lives of 11 fans, the fallout continues across administrative and sporting bodies. Two senior officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) have stepped down, while the state government faces mounting criticism for its role in the disaster.

KSCA secretaries A. Shankar (66) and E.S. Jayaram (59) have resigned, citing moral responsibility for the incident. Their resignations were submitted to the KSCA president even as an FIR was registered against association officials for their alleged role in the stampede.

This move comes amid increasing pressure from the public and judiciary after the Karnataka High Court took suo motu cognizance of the tragedy.

Bengaluru Stampede: Top Police, Intelligence Officials Face Action

The state government has already initiated disciplinary action against senior police officers. Bengaluru Commissioner B. Dayanand has been suspended, and Intelligence Chief Hemant Nimbalkar transferred, acknowledging a failure in crowd intelligence and control.

Additionally, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s political secretary, Govindaraj, has been dismissed.

Despite these resignations and suspensions, no minister or high-ranking government official has taken moral responsibility. CM Siddaramaiah, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar continue to remain in office.

Sources indicate that the government's decision to allow a large-scale event near Vidhana Soudha — despite police objections — played a significant role in the chaos. The convergence of massive crowds from two events proved fatal.

Citizens and opposition parties have slammed the government for shielding ministers while shifting blame onto police and sports officials. Calls for an impartial judicial probe and ministerial resignations continue to grow as Karnataka reels from a tragedy that has left a deep scar on Bengaluru’s image.