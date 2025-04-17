A major fake hallmark scam in Rajasthan has exposed jewelry shops selling copper and brass as 22-carat gold, causing heavy financial losses to consumers.

Major cities across Rajasthan are witnessing a shocking rise in jewelry fraud cases as shopkeepers sell fake hallmarked ornaments made of copper and brass under the guise of pure gold.

A massive fraud operation has come to light in several cities of Rajasthan, where jewelry shopkeepers are duping customers by selling ornaments made of copper and brass as 22-carat gold. The fraud involves applying fake hallmarks to these imitation pieces, misleading unsuspecting buyers into believing they are purchasing genuine gold jewelry.

How the Scam Works

According to reports, several jewelry centers are involved in stamping fake hallmarks on non-gold jewelry, especially those made of copper and brass. These fake stamps mimic the official hallmark of 22-carat purity issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), tricking customers into paying gold prices for counterfeit products.

Customers Suffer Financial Losses

The biggest victims of this fraud are ordinary consumers. Many people, relying on the trust they place in jewelry shopkeepers, buy ornaments without verifying their authenticity. As a result, they are incurring huge financial losses. Besides the monetary damage, the scam is also shaking consumer confidence in local jewelers.

How to Spot a Fake Hallmark

Identifying fake hallmarks has become increasingly difficult. Experts advise that consumers must check for a certified BIS hallmark, which includes a BIS logo, purity in carat (like 22K916), and a unique identification number. If any of these components are missing or seem tampered with, it could indicate that the jewelry is fake.

Need for Consumer Vigilance

Consumers are being urged to exercise caution while purchasing jewelry. Authorities and experts suggest buying only from BIS-certified jewelers and demanding proper billing and authentication. Blind faith in shopkeepers without verifying hallmark authenticity is making consumers easy targets for fraud.

Call for Strict Action and Consumer Awareness

The rise in fake hallmark incidents has raised concerns over the lack of regulation and transparency in the jewelry market. Law enforcement and regulatory bodies are being urged to take stringent action against those involved in the scam. Simultaneously, spreading awareness about hallmark verification and consumer rights is being seen as crucial to preventing such frauds in the future.