Despite efforts under 'Mission Vidyakaashi', Dharwad failed to enter the top 10 SSLC performers. Six schools recorded a 0% pass rate; two aided schools face closure. Authorities vow strict action against underperformers.

Dharwad: Despite extensive efforts by the district administration under ‘Mission Vidyakaashi’, Dharwad, renowned for its academic excellence, has not succeeded in breaking into the top 10 SSLC performing districts. Even with District Collector Divya Prabhu’s personal involvement to motivate students, the recent results have been disappointing.

Poor performance in several schools triggers administrative action

Following the Chief Minister’s directive to improve SSLC results, Dharwad administration implemented various plans. However, 104 schools in the district recorded only a 50% pass rate, and alarmingly, six schools had a zero pass percentage.

Notices have been issued to these six schools, which include four unaided and two aided institutions. The Zilla Panchayat CEO has ordered the closure of the two aided schools with zero results.

Further steps: reports and possible closures

The CEO has directed the DDPI to prepare a detailed report on the four unaided schools with zero pass rates for submission to the government. Notices have been served to all six schools, and the education department has been kept informed.

Schools under scrutiny and official reactions

The six schools that issued notices include B.C. Deshpande in Annigeri, Krupa Danam, Gautam High School, and Maulana Azad School in Hubballi.

District In-charge Minister Santosh Lad expressed his dissatisfaction with the education department’s performance.