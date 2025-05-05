In a viral video, Abhishek is seen cutting a cake and sharing sweets with his family.

Passing or failing exams is often seen as a major turning point in life. Many parents push their children to achieve the highest possible marks. If the marks are low, most parents exhibit behavior that mentally weakens their children. However, a different scene is now going viral on social media.

Abhishek Cholachagudda is a 10th standard student at Basaveshwar English Medium School in Bagalkot, Karnataka. The results of his SSLC board exam were released recently, and he failed in all six subjects. He scored only 200 marks out of 625, which is 32%.

In such a situation, most parents would be distraught, disappointed, and angry. However, Abhishek's parents did none of this. Instead, his family decided to celebrate. They even prepared a cake for it, with "32%" written on it.

In the viral video, Abhishek is seen cutting the cake and sharing sweets with his family. Meanwhile, his parents, sister, grandmother, and other relatives are seen standing around him, encouraging him.

Abhishek's father, Yallappa Cholachagudda, is a professional photographer. He told PTI, 'Abhishek got 32% in this exam. This number was designed on the cake. When Abhishek cut the cake, everyone in our family gave him sweets. We all encouraged him to perform better next time.'

He also says that he is aware of the seriousness of the failure. He worked hard, but it didn't reflect in the marks. He says that this celebration will give him the confidence to get good marks next time. Abhishek also says that he will pass with good marks next time.

Many people on social media praised the family.