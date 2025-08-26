Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar accused the BJP of politicizing the Dharmasthala issue ahead of its September 1 rally, urging MP Veerendra Heggade to keep politics out of religion.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, slammed the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, accusing its leaders of politicising the Dharmasthala issue. He appealed to Rajya Sabha MP Veerendra Heggade not to allow politics in the name of religion. Heggade is the Dharmadhikari (hereditary administrator) of the Dharmasthala temple and is a BJP-nominated member of the upper house of Parliament. "BJP is doing Dharma war, doing politics in the name of religion. When we formed the SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe the (Dharmasthala) matter, they all welcomed it. I appeal to Dharmadhikari of the Dharmasthala temple, Veerendra Heggade, please don't allow this politics to happen there. The place should not be spoiled," Shivakumar said while addressing a press conference here.



As the BJP calls for a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally on September 1, the Deputy CM alleged a conspiracy in the Dharmasthala case, claiming that it was the BJP that was trying to "destabilise Dharmasthala". "This conspiracy is happening because of the internal fight between the BJP, a fight between two groups. So their party is the one that is trying to destabilise Dharmasthala. They are going there on the 1st and doing the meeting. You do it in Bengaluru. Why not in Bengaluru? Why are they going to Dharmasthala despite the sanctity of that holy place? They are doing it there to do politics," Shivakumar argued.



"We don't want any fame out of it. We don't want to demolish anyone's image. We believe in all religions, all faiths. And again, I appeal that politics should not be done there unnecessarily; they are spoiling peace in the area. Already, they have made that area very disturbed. Don't spoil the sanctity," he further stated. On renowned Kannada writer and activist Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Mysuru Dasara, Shivakumar defended the government's decision to invite her and said that the Hindu festival of Dasara was celebrated by all religions. "Dasara is a festival for all. In all Hindu temples, minorities also visit. We go to Masjids and Churches. Who can stop it? It's a government decision. We've invited her. Dasara is being celebrated by all religions. It's everyone's belief," the Deputy CM said.



The BJP has demanded that the ongoing investigation into the alleged mass burial incident at Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The case is currently being probed by an SIT. Announcing a large-scale 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally on September 1, the BJP said the event aims to mobilise public support and press for an NIA probe. Addressing a press conference at the party's state office, Jagannath Bhavan, Karnataka BJP president and MLA BY Vijayendra said an NIA investigation would instil public confidence and ensure transparency. He called upon the entire Hindu community across the state to participate in this event to protest against actions that have allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments and to demand an NIA investigation.



On September 1, devotees are requested to visit local temples in their towns and villages, offer prayers, and participate in processions before heading to Dharmasthala. According to the party's statement, a massive gathering will take place at 2:00 PM in Dharmasthala to raise awareness about the issue and issue a warning to the state government.