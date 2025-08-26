In a major development in the Dharmasthala case, SIT raided activist Mahesh Shetty Timarody’s house near Ujire. CCTV footage and hard disks were seized, while 22 unreleased videos may provide crucial evidence.

Beltangady: A significant development unfolded today in the ongoing Dharmasthala case investigation, drawing widespread attention across the region. Special Investigation Team (SIT) officers, who have been interrogating the complainant Chinnayya, also known as Mask Man, conducted a meticulously planned raid at the residence of activist Mahesh Shetty Timarody. The operation, carried out early in the morning, reflects the seriousness with which authorities are pursuing leads in this high-profile case. Acting on critical information provided by Chinnayya, the SIT aimed to collect evidence, including digital records, that could shed light on the conspiracy and the involvement of key individuals.

Search Of Timarody's House Based On Chinnayya's Information

During interrogation, Chinnayya revealed that he had been given shelter at Mahesh Timarody's residence. Acting on this information, the SIT obtained a search warrant and proceeded to Timarody's house near Ujire. To ensure the operation proceeded smoothly and prevent any untoward incidents, police personnel from Mangaluru, Bantwal, and Puttur were called in to assist the SIT team.

SIT Conducts Thorough Search Under Tight Security

The SIT team conducted a detailed search of Timarody's residence under stringent security measures. The early morning raid caused considerable concern among Timarody and his associates. While speculation arose about the possibility of Timarody being taken into custody, the SIT focused primarily on gathering evidence from the premises.

Seizure Of CCTV, Hard Disks, And Digital Evidence

SIT officials have seized CCTV footage and hard disks from the homes of Mahesh Shetty Timarody and his brother Mohan Kumar. According to Chinnayya, the officials ensured the hard disks were obtained to capture complete information about Mahesh Shetty’s stay at the house and visitors who came to meet him. Chinnayya alleged that a major conspiracy was being orchestrated by the gang from behind the scenes, with him being used as a front.

Explosive Revelations About 25 Videos

During interrogation, Chinnayya revealed that the gang led by Mahesh Shetty and his associates had recorded 25 videos documenting their activities. Three of these interview videos have already been released on YouTube. Chinnayya informed SIT officials that 22 additional videos remain, which could contain critical evidence regarding the conspiracy and the planning carried out by Mahesh Shetty and the Timarody gang on a daily basis.

Authorities are also conducting a search for Chinnayya's mobile phone, which may contain vital information regarding the case. During his interrogation, Chinnayya made several allegations, claiming that Mahesh Shetty Timarody, Girish Mattannannavar, and others were the masterminds behind the Dharmasthala case. He further stated that he had made accusations against Dharmasthala under the guidance of Mahesh Shetty Timarody and had traveled to Delhi to meet influential individuals regarding the matter. This revelation was a key factor that prompted the search of Timarody’s residence.