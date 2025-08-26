Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar clarified his controversial RSS song remark during a press conference. “I am ready to apologise” if his statement hurt anyone, emphasizing his commitment to Congress and political journey.

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held a detailed press conference on Saturday to address the controversy surrounding his recent remarks related to the RSS song. Speaking to the media during the Gauri and Ganesha festival celebrations, Shivakumar sought to clarify his stance and convey that he did not intend to hurt anyone, especially alliance partners. He emphasised his willingness to apologise if his statement caused any misunderstanding, while reflecting on his long political journey, struggles, and deep commitment to the Congress party.

Understanding Ideologies

Shivakumar explained that he understands the ideologies of all major political parties, including BJP, Communist Party, TDP, and JDS. Drawing from his experiences in student organizations and his political career, he emphasised that he doesn’t need lessons from anyone.

He stated, “I am devoted to the Gandhi family and God. I have worked by taking guidance from their sacrifices and administration.”

He also highlighted his exposure to other parties, including attending disciplined Muslim League conferences, and mentioned his awareness of the RSS building opposite RBI on Nrupatunga Road.

Recalling Tihar Jail Days

DK Shivakumar reflected on his personal struggles and sacrifices, including his time in Tihar Jail.

“If anyone doubts my history and commitment, they are fools. My struggle is immense. No one can match it,” he said.

He recounted being imprisoned during the fall of Vilas Rao’s government, dealing with false rumors, and serving in a 10x10 feet cell without basic facilities. He noted that although an ED case was filed against him, it was later dismissed, underscoring the challenges he has faced in his political career.

Ready To Apologise If Alliance Partner Is Hurt

Shivakumar addressed the controversy directly, saying, “When I spoke about the BJP, I mentioned praying to the earth. They cut and pasted it. I didn’t speak with the intention of hurting anyone. If I have to apologize, I am ready. If my statement has hurt our alliance partner, I am ready to apologise.”

He emphasised that his remarks were passing references and reiterated his lifelong commitment to Congress: “I am committed to Congress, born in Congress, and will die in Congress.”

Devotion Is The Same In Every Religion

Shivakumar stressed that his devotion is consistent across all religions and political ideologies. He stated, “Even if they politicise this, it’s okay. I will continue doing my work.” He clarified that he has not faltered in his political or personal commitments, and that any perceived controversy should not be misunderstood as praise or criticism of any particular ideology.