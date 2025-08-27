In the Karnataka Dharmasthala case, the SIT seized three swords, mobile phones, and documents during a raid on activist Mahesh Shetty Timarody’s house. The investigation intensifies as evidence raises further questions.

Beltangady: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the Dharmasthala case in Karnataka, uncovering new evidence that points toward a larger conspiracy aimed at defaming Dharmasthala and hurting Hindu sentiments. What began with the dramatic exhumation of a buried body has now shifted focus onto the complainants and their supporters. Acting on information provided by Chinnayya, a key accused who is currently under arrest, SIT officials conducted a late-night raid at the residence of Mahesh Shetty Timarody, seizing weapons and critical evidence.

Police Seize Weapons from Timarody’s House

During the raid, SIT officials discovered and seized three swords from Mahesh Shetty Timarody’s house, raising serious doubts about his claims of being a social activist. According to Chinnayya’s statement, he feared for his life, alleging that the so-called “skeleton gang” wouldn’t spare him. He further revealed there had been a clash at Timarody’s house when no remains were found, linking the seizure of swords directly to this tension.

Mobile Phones of Timarody’s Family Confiscated

Timarody reportedly left his house before the raid. The SIT team thoroughly searched the house, garden, and surrounding areas, collecting multiple pieces of evidence. Among them were the mobile phones of Timarody’s wife, son, and daughter, along with documents allegedly connected to the conspiracy against Dharmasthala. Officials stayed on-site until late into the night (Aug 26), documenting findings and preparing an investigation report.

Chinnayya’s Two Mobile Phones Seized

The SIT also recovered two mobile phones belonging to Chinnayya, who had been staying at Timarody’s residence. Though he had earlier denied owning a device during questioning, investigators found both a keypad phone and an Android phone he had been using in recent months. Additionally, officials seized his luggage bag, backpack, clothes, and several documents, which are now under forensic examination.