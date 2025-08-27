In the Dharmasthala case, activist Girish Mattannavar faces a complaint with the Karnataka Human Rights Commission for allegedly misrepresenting a rowdy-sheeter as an official, adding to his ongoing legal troubles.

Bengaluru: In Karnataka, the group accused of spreading false narratives against Dharmasthala using fabricated evidence is facing mounting legal troubles. With court proceedings, bail hearings, and multiple police investigations underway, their activities are increasingly under scrutiny. Adding to their woes, a fresh complaint has now been filed against activist Girish Mattannavar with the Human Rights Commission, deepening the legal storm around him.

Complaint Over Misrepresentation of Human Rights Official

Hindu leader Suresh Gowda has lodged a complaint against Girish Mattannavar, alleging that he falsely introduced Madan Bugadi, a Hubballi-based rowdy-sheeter, as a Human Rights Commission official to Dharmasthala police. According to Gowda, this deliberate misrepresentation not only misled authorities but also brought disrepute to the Human Rights Commission.

Allegations Against Dharmasthala

Mattannavar has also been at the forefront of leveling serious accusations against Dharmasthala through social media and public platforms. He alleged that Dharmasthala is unsafe for women, accused the institution of atrocities against women during mass weddings, and even claimed that local auto drivers were involved in trafficking activities.

Protests Backfire Amid Investigations

The protest campaign, which began with demands for justice in the Soujanya case, escalated into allegations of mass graves and widespread misconduct. However, the narrative collapsed after the arrest of “Mask Man” alias Chinnayya, who revealed critical information contradicting earlier claims.

In another shocking twist, Sujata Bhatt, who had initially alleged her daughter Ananya Bhatt was missing, later admitted she never had a daughter. She now faces interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The SIT is preparing to issue further notices to Mahesh Shetty Timarody and Girish Mattannavar as the case deepens.