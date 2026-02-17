Dakshina Kannada, Udupi taluks have secured top positions in Karnataka’s claim paper sanction rankings. Kadaba ranked first in the State, Belthangady second, and Karkala sixth, reflecting strong digital implementation.

Karkala taluk has secured the sixth position among 236 taluks across Karnataka in the implementation of the State government’s ambitious Revenue Department initiative on land title deed sanction and the Podi (plotting) scheme. The achievement highlights the taluk’s efficient adoption of digital processes, transparency in administration, and prompt delivery of public services.

The ranking reflects the consistent efforts of Revenue Department officials in streamlining land records and ensuring the faster disposal of applications. The initiative aims to simplify land title regularisation and subdivision procedures through technology-driven solutions.

Successful Digital Implementation

In Karkala taluk, Annexure-1 documents were issued to 7,578 account holders across 2,251 survey numbers through a software-based system, without requiring any additional physical documentation. Officials stated that the seamless and transparent digital process significantly reduced delays and improved service efficiency.

The success has been attributed to effective coordination among officials, proper utilisation of digital tools, and a citizen-centric approach in implementing the scheme.

Recognising the achievement, the Revenue Commissioner congratulated Karkala Tahsildar Pradeep R. The staff of the taluk Revenue Department were also honoured with awards and letters of appreciation for their commendable performance.

Kadaba First, Belthangady Second

In the State-level rankings, Kadaba secured the first position, followed by Belthangady in second place and Puttur in third. Kundapura ranked fourth, Bantwal fifth, and Karkala sixth.

Shira secured the 10th position, Sullia the 11th, Moodubidire the 13th, and Udupi the 14th position.

The recognition of several taluks from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts at the State level reflects the strong administrative performance and effective governance in the region.

Officials React

“Securing the fourth position at the State level is the result of the collective effort of the Kundapura taluk Revenue Department. We effectively used digital software to complete the land title deed sanction and Podi work in a transparent and time-bound manner,” said Pradeep Kurudekar, Tahsildar of Kundapura.

“Securing the sixth position among 236 taluks reflects our team’s dedicated work. We have successfully distributed Annexure-1 to 7,578 account holders across 2,251 survey numbers through software,” said Pradeep R, Tahsildar of Karkala.

Further efforts are underway to strengthen digital land management systems and enhance service delivery across taluks.