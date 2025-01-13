BREAKING: Cylinder explosion in Bengaluru's T Dasarahalli leaves 4 injured, firefighters control blaze

A cylinder explosion in Bengaluru's T. Dasarahalli injured four people, including a woman seriously. The blast caused significant damage to nearby houses and scattered items in the home. Firefighters quickly doused the flames, while police are investigating the incident. The injured were hospitalized promptly.

A massive cylinder explosion in Chokkasandra, T. Dasarahalli, rocked the area early Monday morning, leaving four people injured and causing significant damage to nearby houses. The incident occurred at approximately 8:25 AM, creating panic among residents.

The blast scattered household items across the affected property and severely damaged neighbouring houses. A woman sustained serious injuries in the explosion, while a child and two men suffered minor injuries. All the injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The fire department responded promptly, with firefighters arriving at the scene and dousing the flames before they could spread further. Local police also visited the spot to assess the situation and investigate the cause of the explosion.

Residents in the vicinity expressed shock over the intensity of the blast, which was reportedly strong enough to be heard from several streets away. Authorities are now working to determine whether safety lapses contributed to the accident.

The explosion has raised concerns about safety precautions in households and the importance of regular maintenance of gas cylinders to prevent such mishaps.

