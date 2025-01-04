The Nanded court on Saturday acquitted all 12 accused in the April 2006 bomb blast case that claimed two lives and left several others injured. The court's decision has brought new complications to the case and has raised concerns over the effectiveness of the investigation.

The bomb blast, which occurred in a house in Nanded city in April 2006, sent shockwaves through the community. Two individuals were killed and several others were injured in the blast. The police subsequently charged 12 individuals, some of whom were also believed to be linked to other high-profile terrorist incidents.

One of the accused, Rakesh Dhawade, was also a key suspect in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, which resulted in numerous fatalities. Dhawade, along with other accused, had been linked to the Malegaon incident, but despite his involvement in both cases, the Nanded court ruled today that there was insufficient evidence to convict the accused.

In its verdict, the Nanded court stated that the prosecution had failed to present concrete evidence against the accused. The court emphasized that no clear or strong evidence had been found that could link the individuals to the bomb blast. According to a senior judge, "This decision has been taken on the basis of evidence. The court did not find any precise and authentic evidence against the accused, on the basis of which they could be convicted."

The court's acquittal of all the accused has raised serious concerns about the quality of the investigation carried out by law enforcement agencies. The police and other agencies had conducted extensive interrogations and investigations to apprehend the suspects, but the absence of reliable evidence has led to their acquittal. This decision has cast doubt on the investigative process, and future cases of this nature will likely require a more thorough and methodical approach to gathering evidence.

History of Rakesh Dhawade

Rakesh Dhawade was a prominent name in the Malegaon 2008 blast case, where the involvement of individuals linked to Hindu terrorism was exposed. Although Dhawade and others had been relieved of charges related to that blast, the Nanded case presented another opportunity for the authorities to pursue justice. However, with no concrete evidence found, the court's decision to acquit Dhawade and the other accused is a setback for the investigation.

The outcome of the Nanded case has left many questions unanswered. It remains to be seen whether the investigating agencies will challenge the court's decision and whether they will adopt new strategies to gather stronger evidence in future terrorist-related cases. The families of the victims, who were directly impacted by the 2006 bomb blast, will also be waiting to see if they can receive justice through the judicial process.

