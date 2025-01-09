Bengaluru: Explosion at Tibetan fast food hotel near MS Ramaiah hospital due to gas leakage, probe underway

A gas leakage explosion occurred at a Tibetan fast food hotel near MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru at 7:30 am, damaging nearby buildings, including Ramaiah College. No casualties were reported, but three families were evacuated. Police and forensic teams are investigating the cause.

Bengaluru: Explosion at Tibetan fast food hotel near MS Ramaiah hospital due to gas leakage, probe underway
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 12:27 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 12:27 PM IST

An explosion occurred early this morning at a Tibetan fast-food hotel located near Gate No. 8 of MS Ramaiah Hospital in MSR Nagar, Bengaluru. The blast, which took place around 7:30 am, is suspected to have been caused by a gas leakage.

The impact of the explosion was so severe that it caused significant damage to nearby structures, including the Ramaiah College building. Several windows of the college were shattered, and neighbours reported a strong smell of gas in the area just before the explosion, which is believed to have been linked to the leakage.

Emergency services, including the police and forensic teams, quickly arrived at the scene. Officers began inspecting the area, while forensic experts were called in to gather evidence and determine the exact cause of the blast. Authorities are continuing their investigation.

The hotel where the explosion occurred is situated in a two-storey building, which also houses three commercial shops and three families. The building, purchased by the owner from an individual named Nagaraju in 2011, was rented out two years ago. The shop had been leased to a Nepalese national.

The blast caused part of the building to collapse, but, fortunately, no casualties have been reported. The police have evacuated the three families living in the building for safety while the investigation continues.

