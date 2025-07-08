Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra claimed Congress MLAs have lost faith in CM Siddaramaiah, citing political instability, law and order issues, and financial mismanagement. He alleged growing support for DK Shivakumar within Congress.

Shivamogga: Karnataka BJP State President BY Vijayendra on Monday claimed that Congress MLAs have lost confidence in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and so have the people of the state.

Vijayendra claims Congress MLAs have lost faith in Siddaramaiah

Speaking to the media today, Vijayendra said, "Even if there is a change in leadership, it will make no difference to us or the people of the state."

He further added that Karnataka's financial system has completely collapsed under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah. "No matter who becomes the Chief Minister, it will not be possible for the state to witness development," he responded to another query.

Vijayendra said that political instability is "haunting" the development of Karnataka.

Asserting that Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala is frequently visiting Bengaluru, Vijayendra said, “He is once again in Bengaluru and is expected to stay for three days. With around 100 MLAs supposedly in favour of Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, various statements are emerging demanding an opportunity for him as well.”

Pointing to statements from leaders like BR Patil and Raju Kage, Vijayendra said that it is clear that many Congress MLAs have completely lost trust in the Chief Minister.

He also commented on recent law and order issues, stating that disturbing incidents are happening in the state with a malicious intention to create conflict between religious communities. He condemned the government's negligence in handling such issues and termed it a “tragedy.”

Government accused of inaction over Hassan district deaths

Vijayendra also criticised the situation in Hassan district, where a series of deaths have been reported. He pointed out that despite these incidents, the district in-charge minister has not visited for the past three months. "This clearly shows the irresponsibility of the government," he said. “Nothing proves the state government's apathy better than this.”

Finally, Vijayendra claimed that people are disillusioned with the government. "The citizens of the state regret voting this corrupt, anti-people, and anti-farmer government into power," he concluded.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that it was not wrong for the party workers, people and the seers to desire certain things. However, he stated that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would adhere to the party line.