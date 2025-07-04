BJP leaders R Ashok and BY Vijayendra slammed CM Siddaramaiah for publicly humiliating ASP Narayan Bharamani, leading to his VRS. They accused the CM of arrogance and urged him to resign with dignity.

Bengaluru: Opposition leader R Ashok and BJP state president BY Vijayendra have strongly criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after Dharwad ASP Narayan Bharamani sought voluntary retirement, reportedly following public humiliation by the CM in Belagavi.

R Ashok questions CM’s intentions

R Ashok questioned the Chief Minister’s motives for reprimanding ASP Bharamani in public, asking whether it stemmed from arrogance, ego, frustration, or fear of losing power. He criticised Siddaramaiah for undermining police morale, violating bureaucratic ethics, and shaking the confidence of the administrative machinery.

He urged Siddaramaiah to let go of his arrogance and obsession with power, suggesting that he resign honourably to preserve his remaining respect. “It’s better for both Siddaramaiah and Karnataka if he steps down with dignity, rather than being remembered as a villain,” Ashok stated.

Vijayendra calls out mistreatment of honest officers

BJP state president BY Vijayendra alleged that honest officers are not respected in the current administration. He accused Siddaramaiah's government of publicly humiliating and insulting officers who are known for their integrity and active service.

Vijayendra said he was saddened by ASP Bharamani’s decision to seek voluntary retirement, attributing it to the CM’s public humiliation in Belgaum. He urged Bharamani not to be discouraged and to reconsider his resignation, assuring him that the public stands with him.