6 Big Mistakes You Make While Cooking Pasta?

Lifestyle
Many people start boiling pasta in cold or lukewarm water, which makes it sticky and overcooked. Always put pasta in boiling water.
The basic flavor of pasta only emerges when you add salt to the water. Pasta boiled in unsalted water tastes bland. Add plenty of salt.
Some people add oil to the water so that the pasta does not stick, but this should not be done. This prevents the sauce from sticking.
Overcooked pasta becomes soft and tasteless. It also becomes difficult to eat. Check the pasta 1 minute before the time given on the packet.
Many people throw away the boiled pasta water, which is a big mistake. Save some of the pasta water and add it to the sauce.
Many people cook and serve pasta and sauce separately, which scatters the taste. After the pasta is cooked, immediately mix it in the sauce.
