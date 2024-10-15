Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, with a 71 km Karnataka section set to open in a month, will drastically reduce travel time between the cities. The relocation of a temple near Hoskote is complete, and the project aims for full completion by April 2025, enhancing connectivity.

    Bengaluru Chennai expressway to start soon Travel time reduced to 4 hours vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 11:34 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    The much-anticipated Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway is nearing completion, with the Karnataka section, spanning 71 km, set to open for vehicular traffic in just a month. This new expressway promises to significantly cut travel time and distance between the two major South Indian cities.

    As part of the construction, a temple near Hoskote had to be relocated about 400 meters away. Regional Director of the National Highways Authority, Vilas P., stated that the work would be finished soon, as the temple has been moved recently. Brahmankar shared this information with Kannadaprabha.

    Kannada youtuber Nikhil Ravindra fined Rs 25,000 in 1 month for overspeeding on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Once the construction on the Karnataka side is complete, passengers travelling from Bengaluru to Malur, Bangarapet, and KGF will be able to use the expressway. However, the toll rates for this route have not yet been finalized. Improvements in vehicular traffic are expected once the sections in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are completed, with estimates suggesting these works will wrap up by April 2025. The expressway is designed for vehicles to travel at a maximum speed of 120 km/h, although actual traffic will be allowed at speeds up to 100 km/h. 

    The expressway will begin at the junction of the satellite ring road near Hoskote and will feature interchanges at Malur, Bangarapet, and KGF. Currently, the existing highway takes about one and a half hours to cover the distance between Bengaluru and Chennai, but the expressway will reduce this travel time to just 45 minutes from Hoskote to the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border.

    The new Bengaluru-Chennai route will shorten the distance from 350 km to approximately 280 km. While it typically takes five and a half hours to travel between these cities via existing highways, the expressway will allow for a journey in just three and a half to four hours. This ambitious project was first announced in 2011, with the Bhoomi Puja conducted in 2022. The target for completing the entire project is set for October 2024.

    Nitin Gadkari announces new Mumbai-Bengaluru 14-lane Highway

    Key Details of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Greenfield Project:

    - Total Length: 280 km
    - Karnataka Route: 71 km
    - Starting Point: Hoskote
    - Interchanges: Malur, Bangarapet, and Sundarpalya in KGF taluk
    - Lane Configuration: Four lanes (expandable to eight lanes in the future)

    The entire project is expected to be finished by April 2025, marking a significant development in road connectivity between Bengaluru and Chennai.

