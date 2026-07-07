In our tradition, it's said that watching snakes mate brings bad luck. But that didn't stop a video from Hyderabad from going viral! So, how was this rare moment caught on camera, and what did the locals have to say? Here's the full story.

A truly surprising and slightly scary scene has popped up near a luxury apartment in Hyderabad, also known as Bhagyanagar. Right in the middle of this concrete jungle, a strange sight of nature has appeared. A video of two huge snakes, wrapped around each other with their heads raised, is now going super viral on social media. The sight has left locals both amazed and a little terrified.

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The view from the balcony that made hearts stop!

With green spaces shrinking in our cities, empty plots and bushes next to apartments are becoming shelters for wildlife. Someone shot this video on their mobile from an apartment balcony. Between a cement pillar and green grass, you can see at least two massive snakes twisting around each other, rising into the air in a strange motion. Netizens are calling it a "naga nritya" or snake dance. Even though the camera is a bit shaky in the video, it's guaranteed to give you goosebumps.

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This isn't a dance, it's nature's creation!

Usually, if we see something like this in a village, we might think it's some divine power or a miracle of the snake gods. But according to biology, this is simply a ‘mating ritual’. During the monsoon or specific seasons, male and female snakes get ready to mate and wrap around each other like this. It's very rare for such scenes to be caught on camera near human homes. Wildlife experts say this is a completely natural instinct for snakes.

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Mixed reactions on social media

As soon as the video went viral, thousands of people started reacting in different ways. "This isn't an apartment, it looks like some snakey park," some joked, while others praised this beautiful sight of nature. However, according to our tradition, there's a strong belief that you shouldn't watch snakes when they are together like this, as it can bring 'doshas' or bad luck. For this reason, many are warning others, "Don't watch this video." All in all, this scene from the middle of a concrete city has left everyone stunned.

Watch the video here

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