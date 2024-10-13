Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CM Siddaramaiah claims ‘injustice in tax distribution for Karnataka’, slams central govt

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the central government for unfair tax distribution, claiming Karnataka lost Rs 60,000 crores compared to states like Uttar Pradesh. During Dussehra celebrations, he urged Karnataka's MPs to advocate for the state and reaffirmed the ongoing case against the RSS related to the Hubli riots.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has criticized the central government for what he calls unfair tax distribution, asserting that Karnataka has lost out significantly compared to other states like Uttar Pradesh. 

    In a vibrant celebration of Dussehra, the district administration organized grand festivities this year, attracting large crowds despite the rain. The Chief Minister expressed pride in the community's participation, stating that both the people and the Dussehra celebration were successful.

    'Chamundeshwari's blessings will always be on me': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    While speaking to the media on Sunday, CM Siddaramaiah addressed the ongoing issue of tax shares from the Centre. He pointed out the disparity in financial allocations, highlighting, "Look at the share that has come to Uttar Pradesh. Compare that to what we have received. The difference is significant." He urged the public to voice their concerns about the perceived injustice in tax distribution, emphasizing that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) support of the central government amounts to a betrayal of the people of Karnataka.

    Siddaramaiah stressed that the state's MPs should advocate for Karnataka's rightful share, stating, "If so many people have won as MPs, they should raise their voices for the state. Today's people have not raised their voices." He went on to note that Karnataka has lost approximately Rs 60,000 crores over the past five years due to this inequity.

    'Siddaramaiah will remain as our CM': Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi

    In response to inquiries about the withdrawal of the Hubli riots case, the Chief Minister reiterated that he had not retracted the case against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). A committee has been formed to assess the situation, with the Home Minister presiding over it. The decision was discussed and approved by the cabinet, and Siddaramaiah confirmed that the case would be presented in court. He concluded by stating that reinstatement of the case would depend on the court's agreement.

    The celebrations of Dussehra, marked by joy and resilience among the people, served as a backdrop to Siddaramaiah's critical remarks on the central government's tax policies.

