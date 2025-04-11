user
user icon

US Chipmakers Who Outsource Manufacturing To Be Exempt From China Tariffs, Says State-Backed Association: Here's Who Will Be Affected

A Reuters report cited a recent notice posted by the CSIA on its WeChat account in which the association noted that the country of origin for semiconductor chips would be the location of the wafer fabrication facility.

US Chipmakers Who Outsource Manufacturing To Be Exempt From China Tariffs, Says State-Backed Association: Here's Who Will Be Affected
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Apr 11, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

U.S. chipmakers who outsource the manufacturing of their chips would escape China’s tariffs, according to the state-backed semiconductor alliance, China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA).

China has currently imposed 125% tariffs on goods imported from the U.S. This was in response to the Trump administration’s imposition of 145% tariffs on Chinese goods imported into the U.S.

While the Xi Jinping administration has underlined that it will ignore further tariff hikes from President Donald Trump, the currently announced tariffs would still be applicable.

Given the complex designing and manufacturing process of semiconductor chips, it was not clear how these products would be classified when it came to determining the country of origin.

However, in a recent notice posted by the CSIA on its WeChat account, the association noted that the country of origin for semiconductor chips would be the location of the wafer fabrication facility, according to a Reuters report.

This means companies like Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), among other fabless companies, will escape China tariffs since they outsource their manufacturing to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC).

On the other hand, companies like Intel Corp. (INTC), Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), and others who have fabrication facilities in the U.S. “may be classified as U.S. origin and be liable for tariff rates of 84% or higher,” the notice said.

Despite this, Nvidia’s stock was up 0.9% in Friday’s regular trading session, while AMD’s stock gained nearly 2%. TSMC’s stock was up nearly 3% as investors digested the latest development.

Qualcomm’s stock was down 0.6%, Intel shares fell 3.2%, and Texas Instruments’ stock declined by 8% at the time of writing.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lucid To Acquire Facilities, Assets Previously Belonging To Bankrupt Truck Maker Nikola: Retail Gets More Bullish

Lucid To Acquire Facilities, Assets Previously Belonging To Bankrupt Truck Maker Nikola: Retail Gets More Bullish

Wells Fargo Q1 2025 Earnings: Revenue Falls Short Of Estimates, CEO Says Bank Supports Trump Administration’s ‘Willingness To Look At Barriers To Fair Trade’

Wells Fargo Q1 2025 Earnings: Revenue Falls Short Of Estimates, CEO Says Bank Supports Trump Administration’s ‘Willingness To Look At Barriers To Fair Trade’

Stellantis Q1 Consolidated Shipments Decline 9% Driven By Fall in North America, Europe Figures: But Retail Is Optimistic

Stellantis Q1 Consolidated Shipments Decline 9% Driven By Fall in North America, Europe Figures: But Retail Is Optimistic

Dollar Index Plunges To 3-Year Low As Trump Tariffs-Led Trade Wars Intensify: Analyst Says 'Dollar Confidence Crisis' Now In Full Mode

Dollar Index Plunges To 3-Year Low As Trump Tariffs-Led Trade Wars Intensify: Analyst Says 'Dollar Confidence Crisis' Now In Full Mode

Bank Of New York Mellon Q1 2025 Earnings Beats Wall Street Estimates: CEO Says Prepared For ‘Wide Range Of Macroeconomic’ Scenarios

Bank Of New York Mellon Q1 2025 Earnings Beats Wall Street Estimates: CEO Says Prepared For ‘Wide Range Of Macroeconomic’ Scenarios

Recent Stories

Garnacho to Nico Williams: Latest transfer rumours from Europe dmn

Garnacho to Nico Williams: Latest transfer rumours from Europe

Lucid To Acquire Facilities, Assets Previously Belonging To Bankrupt Truck Maker Nikola: Retail Gets More Bullish

Lucid To Acquire Facilities, Assets Previously Belonging To Bankrupt Truck Maker Nikola: Retail Gets More Bullish

Wells Fargo Q1 2025 Earnings: Revenue Falls Short Of Estimates, CEO Says Bank Supports Trump Administration’s ‘Willingness To Look At Barriers To Fair Trade’

Wells Fargo Q1 2025 Earnings: Revenue Falls Short Of Estimates, CEO Says Bank Supports Trump Administration’s ‘Willingness To Look At Barriers To Fair Trade’

Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Jaya Bachchan's comment on 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' MEG

Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Jaya Bachchan's comment on 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'

Kesari 2: Karan Johar slams Caroline Dyer over 'looter' remark MEG

Kesari 2: Karan Johar slams Caroline Dyer over ‘looter’ remark

Recent Videos

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

Video Icon
PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

Video Icon
Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Video Icon
Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon