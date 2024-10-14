Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hubballi riots case will be withdrawn only with court approval': CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stated that the withdrawal of the Hubballi riots case requires court approval. A cabinet sub-committee will investigate similar cases, which often involve false accusations. He criticized BJP protests, highlighting the practice of withdrawing such cases across different governments.

    Hubballi riots case will be withdrawn only with court approval says CM Siddaramaiah vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the withdrawal of the Hubballi riots case, which occurred during the previous BJP government's tenure, can only happen if the court permits it. He made this statement at the city's airport on Sunday, announcing that a cabinet sub-committee will be formed to investigate such cases. The committee will look into cases related to various struggles and deliberate false accusations. Siddaramaiah added that false cases exist under all governments, and this is not a new occurrence.

    The committee that examined the old Hubballi riot case has deemed it a false one. Their report was presented to the Cabinet, and it was unanimously accepted. Siddaramaiah remarked that similar cases were withdrawn during the BJP's rule, emphasizing that this practice is nothing new. Responding to the police's arrest of BJP workers protesting the case, the Chief Minister criticized the BJP, stating that the party consistently protests over baseless issues and makes unfounded allegations.

    CM Siddaramaiah is presenting caste census to cover-up MUDA land scam: HD Kumaraswamy

    Addressing Union Minister Prahlad Joshi's comments accusing the Congress party of harbouring terrorists, Siddaramaiah fired back, accusing Joshi himself of being a "terrorist."

    Siddaramaiah to remain CM for full term

    Minister M.B. Patil, speaking to reporters in the city, assured that Siddaramaiah will serve as the Chief Minister for the full five-year term. He said that while supporters of other leaders may chant slogans in favour of their preferred candidates for the CM's position, it is natural, and there is no harm in such slogans.

    'CM Siddaramaiah will resign after Dasara': BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra

    Patil also addressed the ongoing internal conflicts within the BJP, pointing out that the party has been plagued by divisions, with at least 20 factions. He suggested that the BJP should first address its internal problems before criticizing others. Additionally, Patil remarked that BJP's legacy of 40% corruption has alienated the public, leaving the party disunited.

    Commenting on the decision to withdraw the Hubballi riots case, Siddaramaiah noted that previous governments, including the BJP, have withdrawn cases related to various protests and movements, such as farmer and student struggles. He argued that innocent bystanders often get caught up in such cases while the actual rioters escape. According to Siddaramaiah, cases like these are frequently withdrawn across all administrations, citing the example of the BJP withdrawing cases, including the CT Ravi case, during their rule. He reiterated that the decision to withdraw the Hubballi riot case aligns with the same principle.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Lady professor attempts self death over alleged harassment by principal vkp

    Bengaluru: Lady professor attempts suicide over alleged harassment by principal

    CM Siddaramaiah is showing arrogant attitude says Union Minister Prahlad Joshi vkp

    'CM Siddaramaiah is showing arrogant attitude': Union Minister Prahlad Joshi

    Bengaluru cab driver commits self death after poisoning wife and children Case filed vkp

    Bengaluru cab driver commits suicide after poisoning wife and children; Case filed

    Savadatti Yellamma temple will be developed on Tirupati model says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'Savadatti Yellamma temple will be developed on Tirupati model': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Central urban development department greenlights Bengaluru metro 3A project from Hebbal to Sarjapura vkp

    Central urban development dept greenlights Bengaluru metro’s 3A project from Hebbal to Sarjapura

    Recent Stories

    Lawrence Bishnoi Real Name Origin and Criminal History RBA

    Who is Lawrence Bishnoi? Know his real name and criminal record

    Man with Rs 80 lakh CTC in Europe considers Bengaluru move for Rs 50 lakh package; sparks mixed reactions shk

    Man with Rs 80 lakh CTC in Europe considers Bengaluru move for Rs 50 lakh package; sparks mixed reactions

    Health risks of using your phone in the bathroom: Germs and hygiene concerns NTI

    Health risks of using your phone in the bathroom: Germs and hygiene concerns

    Did Abhishek Bachchan cheat on Aishwarya Rai with THIS actress? RKK

    Did Abhishek Bachchan cheat on Aishwarya Rai with THIS actress?

    Anupamaa Smriti Irani likely to act with Rupali Ganguly in a leap twist; here's what we know RBA

    Anupamaa: Smriti Irani likely to act with Rupali Ganguly in a leap twist; here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon