'Hubballi riots case will be withdrawn only with court approval': CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the withdrawal of the Hubballi riots case, which occurred during the previous BJP government's tenure, can only happen if the court permits it. He made this statement at the city's airport on Sunday, announcing that a cabinet sub-committee will be formed to investigate such cases. The committee will look into cases related to various struggles and deliberate false accusations. Siddaramaiah added that false cases exist under all governments, and this is not a new occurrence.

The committee that examined the old Hubballi riot case has deemed it a false one. Their report was presented to the Cabinet, and it was unanimously accepted. Siddaramaiah remarked that similar cases were withdrawn during the BJP's rule, emphasizing that this practice is nothing new. Responding to the police's arrest of BJP workers protesting the case, the Chief Minister criticized the BJP, stating that the party consistently protests over baseless issues and makes unfounded allegations.



Addressing Union Minister Prahlad Joshi's comments accusing the Congress party of harbouring terrorists, Siddaramaiah fired back, accusing Joshi himself of being a "terrorist."

Minister M.B. Patil, speaking to reporters in the city, assured that Siddaramaiah will serve as the Chief Minister for the full five-year term. He said that while supporters of other leaders may chant slogans in favour of their preferred candidates for the CM's position, it is natural, and there is no harm in such slogans.

Patil also addressed the ongoing internal conflicts within the BJP, pointing out that the party has been plagued by divisions, with at least 20 factions. He suggested that the BJP should first address its internal problems before criticizing others. Additionally, Patil remarked that BJP's legacy of 40% corruption has alienated the public, leaving the party disunited.

Commenting on the decision to withdraw the Hubballi riots case, Siddaramaiah noted that previous governments, including the BJP, have withdrawn cases related to various protests and movements, such as farmer and student struggles. He argued that innocent bystanders often get caught up in such cases while the actual rioters escape. According to Siddaramaiah, cases like these are frequently withdrawn across all administrations, citing the example of the BJP withdrawing cases, including the CT Ravi case, during their rule. He reiterated that the decision to withdraw the Hubballi riot case aligns with the same principle.

