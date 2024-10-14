Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'CM Siddaramaiah is showing arrogant attitude': Union Minister Prahlad Joshi

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for rejecting BJP MLAs' plea to withdraw the Hubballi riots case from the NIA. He accused Siddaramaiah of arrogance, vote bank politics, and attempting to divert attention from the Muda scam while ignoring BJP’s requests.

    CM Siddaramaiah is showing arrogant attitude says Union Minister Prahlad Joshi vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 4:01 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for rejecting BJP MLAs' request to remove the old Hubballi riots case from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Sunday, Joshi expressed concern over the police stopping BJP MLAs and workers under the guise of security for the Chief Minister. 

    Joshi firmly stated that even if arrested, they would continue to pursue legal action. He questioned whether it was inappropriate for the BJP to appeal to the Chief Minister, asserting that Siddaramaiah should accept their request. He warned that if the Chief Minister fails to heed the pleas of BJP legislators and activists, it would indicate support for "fanatical Islamic terrorists."

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi warns Karnataka ADGP over ‘Pig’ remark against HD Kumaraswamy

    Joshi also referenced past instances when petitions were filed during the tenures of former Chief Ministers J.H. Patel, S.M. Krishna, and Dharmasingh. He challenged the Congress party to explain why they did not accept similar appeals when Yeddyurappa was in power. Joshi accused Siddaramaiah of displaying extreme arrogance in his actions.

    He further alleged that the Chief Minister was engaging in vote bank politics to appease the Gandhi family, claiming that this strategy would lead to Siddaramaiah losing his position due to the ongoing MUDA scam. According to Joshi, the Chief Minister is trying to distract from this issue by intensifying the current struggle. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Lady professor attempts self death over alleged harassment by principal vkp

    Bengaluru: Lady professor attempts suicide over alleged harassment by principal

    Hubballi riots case will be withdrawn only with court approval says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'Hubballi riots case will be withdrawn only with court approval': CM Siddaramaiah

    Bengaluru cab driver commits self death after poisoning wife and children Case filed vkp

    Bengaluru cab driver commits suicide after poisoning wife and children; Case filed

    Savadatti Yellamma temple will be developed on Tirupati model says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'Savadatti Yellamma temple will be developed on Tirupati model': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Central urban development department greenlights Bengaluru metro 3A project from Hebbal to Sarjapura vkp

    Central urban development dept greenlights Bengaluru metro’s 3A project from Hebbal to Sarjapura

    Recent Stories

    Lawrence Bishnoi Real Name Origin and Criminal History RBA

    Who is Lawrence Bishnoi? Know his real name and criminal record

    Man with Rs 80 lakh CTC in Europe considers Bengaluru move for Rs 50 lakh package; sparks mixed reactions shk

    Man with Rs 80 lakh CTC in Europe considers Bengaluru move for Rs 50 lakh package; sparks mixed reactions

    Health risks of using your phone in the bathroom: Germs and hygiene concerns NTI

    Health risks of using your phone in the bathroom: Germs and hygiene concerns

    Did Abhishek Bachchan cheat on Aishwarya Rai with THIS actress? RKK

    Did Abhishek Bachchan cheat on Aishwarya Rai with THIS actress?

    Anupamaa Smriti Irani likely to act with Rupali Ganguly in a leap twist; here's what we know RBA

    Anupamaa: Smriti Irani likely to act with Rupali Ganguly in a leap twist; here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon