'CM Siddaramaiah is showing arrogant attitude': Union Minister Prahlad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for rejecting BJP MLAs' plea to withdraw the Hubballi riots case from the NIA. He accused Siddaramaiah of arrogance, vote bank politics, and attempting to divert attention from the Muda scam while ignoring BJP’s requests.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for rejecting BJP MLAs' request to remove the old Hubballi riots case from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Sunday, Joshi expressed concern over the police stopping BJP MLAs and workers under the guise of security for the Chief Minister.

Joshi firmly stated that even if arrested, they would continue to pursue legal action. He questioned whether it was inappropriate for the BJP to appeal to the Chief Minister, asserting that Siddaramaiah should accept their request. He warned that if the Chief Minister fails to heed the pleas of BJP legislators and activists, it would indicate support for "fanatical Islamic terrorists."



Joshi also referenced past instances when petitions were filed during the tenures of former Chief Ministers J.H. Patel, S.M. Krishna, and Dharmasingh. He challenged the Congress party to explain why they did not accept similar appeals when Yeddyurappa was in power. Joshi accused Siddaramaiah of displaying extreme arrogance in his actions.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister was engaging in vote bank politics to appease the Gandhi family, claiming that this strategy would lead to Siddaramaiah losing his position due to the ongoing MUDA scam. According to Joshi, the Chief Minister is trying to distract from this issue by intensifying the current struggle.

