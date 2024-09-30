Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi warns Karnataka ADGP over 'Pig' remark against HD Kumaraswamy

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi warned Lokayukta ADGP M. Chandrasekhar for calling HD Kumaraswamy a "pig," stressing strict action. The remark came after Kumaraswamy accused Chandrasekhar of corruption. Joshi criticized the Congress government and urged respectful communication while warning of serious consequences.

    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

    Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has issued a stern warning to Lokayukta ADGP M. Chandrasekhar for using inappropriate language, referring to former Chief Minister and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy as a "pig." Joshi emphasized that strict action would be taken against the officer for this derogatory remark.

    Speaking to reporters in Hubli, Joshi stated that if ADGP Chandrasekhar is aware of the service conduct rules, he should immediately issue an apology. He further stressed that no representative of the people, particularly a Union Minister, should ever be subjected to such foul language.

    Joshi clarified that HD Kumaraswamy has never used offensive language towards anyone, and ADGP Chandrasekhar’s remarks reflect his arrogance. “Addressing a public figure in such derogatory terms is the height of disrespect, and the officer will face consequences soon,” he warned.

    Serious consequences

    The Union Minister suggested that Cadre Control would seriously look into the matter. If the accusations by HD Kumaraswamy are true, an investigation will be conducted, Joshi said. He also urged Kumaraswamy to use respectful language while addressing such issues, adding that improper conduct does not benefit any officer.

    Joshi took a dig at the state Congress government, questioning the kind of officers being raised under its administration. “The use of derogatory language by the ADGP has become a thorn in the Congress-led administration. This government won’t last forever if this behaviour continues,” he added, urging officers to be more mindful of their words and actions.

    What is the controversy?

    The controversy began when ADGP Chandrasekhar, responding to allegations of corruption made by HD Kumaraswamy, said, “If we fight with pigs, we will get dirty.” This remark sparked widespread criticism. 

    Kumaraswamy accused Chandrasekhar of building a 38-story house near Manyatha Tech Park, which he claimed was linked to corruption. Kumaraswamy also threatened to file a complaint with the Central Home Secretary, calling for an investigation into Chandrasekhar’s assets and conduct.

    ADGP Chandrasekhar, on the other hand, denied the accusations, stating that he was being targeted unfairly and that Kumaraswamy’s claims were baseless. The officer also pointed out that he is merely an accused in a case and not convicted, adding that he is out on bail and ready to face any investigation.

