Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah convened a breakfast meeting to thank ministers, hinting at his resignation. DK Shivakumar is expected to take over, as per reports. Supporters of Shivakumar have already started celebrating the anticipated change.

CM's 'Thank You' Breakfast Fuels Resignation Buzz

Aas Karnataka braces for a leadership change, Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened a 'breakfast meeting' with party leaders to express his gratitude for their cooperation ahead of an expected resignation. Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara stated, "The Chief Minister has called all the ministers for breakfast, and before he resigns, he wants to thank all the ministers for their cooperation."

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The critical breakfast meeting called by Karnataka CM Siddaramiah got underway on Thursday as the state braced for an imminent transition in leadership. During the meeting, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was seen touching the feet of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a show of respect. The two leaders also shared a warm embrace, a sign of the transition that the state is likely to witness.

As per reports, Siddarmaiah is likely to announce his resignation as CM post the breakfast meeting with DK Shivakumar tipped to take over. Notably, there has been no official communication regarding any potential resignation yet.

Speculation Mounts, Celebrations Begin

When asked about reports suggesting that Siddaramaiah might be moving to a national role, Parameshwara maintained a stance of uncertainty, stating that the decision lies with the party's central leadership. "I am not aware whether he (Siddaramaiah) was offered a position in Delhi; it is up to the high command," he noted.

Several Karnataka Ministers also arrived at the CM's Siddaramaiah residence for the meeting, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, and HK Patil, amid tight security. Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy also arrived at his residence earlier, stating "Whatever the party decides, we will follow it. I have come for the breakfast."

The meeting comes as conversations over a potential leadership transition have resurfaced intermittently over the past several months. There has been constant speculation over the elevation of DK Shivakumar since the Congress government in Karnataka completed half its term, and another round of talks is expected before a final decision, party sources said.

Earlier today, sweets were distributed outside Shivakumar's residence in anticipation of him becoming the next Karnataka CM. A poster of Shivakumar was also put up at Mekhri Circle in Bengaluru, indicating the change which is about to take place.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in the national capital on Tuesday and took part in a meeting with Congress's central leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leadership is learnt to be settling in favour of change and has apparently conveyed to CM Siddaramaiah to pave the way for it, according to sources.

Officially, the party said that the meeting discussed upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and Council elections and termed as "speculation" reports about a possible leadership change in the state. (ANI)