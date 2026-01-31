Following the death of renowned businessman Dr. C.J. Roy, his Bengaluru bungalow, 'Shwetabhavan,' has gained public attention. Built 25 years ago on 20 acres, the 100,000-square-foot mansion is noted for its luxury and advanced technology

The untimely demise of renowned businessman Dr. C.J. Roy has sent shockwaves not only across the state but throughout the country. The end of Dr. C.J. Roy's life, who rose from zero to hero through hard work, determination, and entrepreneurship, has left the nation in silence. Amidst this tragedy, his magnificent bungalow, 'Shwetabhavan,' is now the talk of the town.

Built 25 years ago, it still boasts 7-star luxury

'Shwetabhavan' is not just a house – this historic mansion, built about 25 years ago, is modern enough to compete with today's ultra-luxury homes.

This mansion is located on 20 acres of lush green commercial land in the heart of Bengaluru city. With an area of about 1,00,000 square feet, this iconic residence can be called one of the rarest private mansions in India.

The leader behind Shwetabhavan

The person who built this grand mansion was not just an architect, but a great leader. It is said that the house was shaped under the guidance of the Chairman of the Confident Group, whom Dr. C.J. Roy considered his role model.

Timeless architectural design and technology decades ahead of its time – the specialty of 'Shwetabhavan' is that it incorporates both.

Ahead of its time in technology

Although built 25 years ago, many systems installed in this house compete with today's smart homes. Natural light, air circulation, eco-friendly design, security systems, and spacious interior design have made this house a future-ready residence.

A confluence of grandeur, peace, and permanence

The green gardens surrounding Shwetabhavan, the wide entrances, the palace-style interiors – all can be said to be a reflection of Dr. C.J. Roy's personality. Simplicity despite wealth, peace despite splendor – this house is a testament to that.

An entrepreneur's dream home, a splendor that caught the nation's eye

Although Dr. C.J. Roy's life came to a tragic end, the Shwetabhavan he built will remain a memory of his hard work and dreams for the next generation. This is not just a building of brick and cement; it is a mark of an era, a witness to a dream.