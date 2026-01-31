CJ Roy Death Case: Why No Gunshot Sound Was Heard, Police Reveal Key Details
Famous businessman Dr. C.J. Roy committed suicide by shooting himself in his office. Since the 0.25 NP bore pistol he used made very little noise, the incident only came to light 15 minutes after it happened.
Wasn't the gunshot heard?
Bengaluru: The suicide of famed businessman Dr. C.J. Roy has shocked the nation. The initial probe shows staff were unaware for 10-15 mins, raising questions about why no gunshot was heard.
Came to light after 15 minutes
Roy told the company director he needed to speak with his mother and instructed his gunman to let no one in. Despite people nearby, no gunshot was heard. It was discovered 15 mins later after breaking the locked door. There's a reason for this.
The pistol used was a 0.25 NP bore
Police said Dr. C.J. Roy used a 0.25 NP bore pistol, which makes very little noise. He shot himself at close range to the chest, so the sound wasn't heard outside. Staff grew suspicious when he didn't open the door, knocked, and then called the police.
IT officials instructed Roy not to lock the room door
During the IT raid, Roy went to his office around 12:30 PM. He said he was going to rest and entered a room. IT officials had told him not to lock the door. He then shot himself. CCTV footage of him entering the room has reportedly been found.
Investigation with the SOCO team
Ashok Nagar police and SOCO are investigating. Family and close staff of Dr. C.J. Roy are being questioned at a private hotel. The investigation is ongoing, looking at all angles.
Medical and forensic details
The initial probe confirms a self-inflicted gunshot. The medical report states he shot his chest with his right hand. The bullet lodged in his back. The 0.25 NP bore pistol, registered in his name, has been seized and sent to the FSL for analysis.
Funeral and final viewing
Dr. C.J. Roy's funeral is likely at Casagrand, Bannerghatta. His body will be at the 'White House' in Koramangala for public viewing. Business leaders, stars, and politicians are expected to attend.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.