A tense moment unfolded at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport when a man armed with a long metal knife charged toward two taxi drivers, only to be stopped within seconds by alert CISF personnel. The midnight incident on November 16 was captured entirely on CCTV.

Midnight Chaos at Terminal 1

What started as a quiet moment at the Terminal 1 arrival area quickly turned into panic. According to officials, the attacker suddenly sprinted toward the taxi drivers, weapon in hand, leaving bystanders stunned.

Passengers and airport staff nearby can be seen stepping back in shock as the situation escalated in moments.

CISF Officers React in Seconds

ASI (Executive) Sunil Kumar and his team didn't hesitate. The officers rushed in, overpowered the attacker, and disarmed him before he could harm anyone.

Their quick thinking and swift response ensured complete safety for everyone in the vicinity.

Police Take Over the Case

After the attacker was subdued, CISF handed him, along with the taxi drivers involved in the dispute, over to KIA Police for further legal action.

Preliminary inquiries suggest the attack stemmed from a prior argument, officials said.

CISF Praised for Readiness

The CISF noted that the incident highlights the preparedness and responsiveness of its personnel who guard one of India’s busiest airports.