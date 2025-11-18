Delhi Customs arrested an Indian passenger from Singapore after seizing 1.2 kg of gold. The man, a self-proclaimed CEO, had cleverly hidden the gold inside machine spare parts in a separate cargo consignment at IGI Airport's courier terminal.

Delhi Airport Customs officials intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Singapore and seized 1.2 kilograms of gold cleverly concealed inside machine spare parts, according to officials.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Suspicion and Interrogation

The passenger, who arrived on Air India flight AI-2383 on November 15, was stopped at the green channel exit based on profiling. He claimed to be the CEO of a firm dealing in machine spare parts, as per the Delhi customs Despite the baggage X-ray showing no suspicious images and the door frame metal detector remaining silent, customs officers grew suspicious of the passenger's behavior and took him to a preventive room for questioning.

During interrogation, the passenger revealed he had come to clear a consignment of his firm's machine spare parts weighing 10.8 kg that was pending at the New Courier Terminal, ACC Export at IGI Airport. He subsequently admitted that approximately 1,200 grams of gold was concealed inside the spare parts in the consignment, they said.

Gold Recovered from Cargo Consignment

The passenger, along with his black cabin baggage, was taken to the New Courier Terminal Air Cargo Export section, where the consignment was placed on hold for examination. An X-ray of the consignment revealed suspicious images.

The package was then opened in the presence of the passenger, airport officers, New Courier Terminal staff, ACC Export representatives, and two independent witnesses (panchas). The examination led to the recovery of 1,200 grams of hard gold concealed inside five machine spare parts.

Customs officials have launched a further investigation into the matter. (ANI)