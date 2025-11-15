IndiGo will begin flight operations from the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on December 25. The airline will connect the airport to 10 domestic destinations, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, with plans for future expansion.

IndiGo has announced the launch of flight operations from the newly opened Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), commencing on December 25. IndiGo will connect the future-ready airport to ten cities across India, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, North Goa (Mopa), Jaipur, Nagpur, Cochin, and Mangalore. The airline plans to expand its operations progressively, at NMIA, by adding direct routes to more destinations in due course.

NMIA to Boost Regional Connectivity

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), as the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, is designed to complement Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and cater to the growing demand for air travel from India's financial capital.

Strategically located, NMIA is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing regional connectivity and supporting economic development in western India. The launch of IndiGo's operations will contribute significantly to this end by connecting the airport to its vast domestic network of 95 airports across the country. (ANI)