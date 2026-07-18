Mavedas, a startup founded by Moodbidri entrepreneur Anusha Achar, has been recognised by NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission as one of India's top 26 grassroots innovations for 2026. She will be felicitated at Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 31.

A startup founded by a woman entrepreneur from Moodbidri has earned national recognition for reviving and promoting India's traditional postpartum nutrition practices. Anusha Achar, founder of Mavedas, has been selected by NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) as one of the 26 best grassroots innovations in India for 2026. Her startup focuses on preserving age-old postpartum foods and wellness practices for new mothers by blending traditional knowledge with modern entrepreneurship.

Anusha is one of only two innovators from Dakshina Kannada district to receive this prestigious recognition. She has been invited to a special felicitation ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on July 31, where the selected innovators will be honoured.

Among 26 Innovators Chosen Nationwide

The selection process was highly competitive, with more than 250 innovative startups from across the country participating. After multiple rounds of evaluation, only 26 grassroots innovations were selected for this year's honour.

Originally from Kundapura, Anusha is an Electrical Engineering graduate. Despite her technical background, she chose to dedicate herself to preserving India's traditional food heritage, particularly the nutritional practices followed during the postpartum period.

She learned to prepare these traditional recipes with the aim of preserving and passing this knowledge on to future generations. The national recognition marks a significant milestone in her entrepreneurial journey.

Traditional Postpartum Foods Revived Through 'Mavedas'

Through her startup, Mavedas, Anusha has introduced a range of traditional postpartum products, including methi satva (fenugreek extract), bananti leha (traditional postpartum herbal paste), bellulli leha (garlic herbal paste), and methi laddus.

She now plans to expand the venture by introducing more traditional wellness products, including baby food. According to Anusha, the recognition from NITI Aayog has further strengthened her commitment to promoting India's traditional nutritional practices.

Startup Completes Its First Year

Mavedas was launched on July 18, 2025, and recently completed its first year of operations. The name combines 'Maa', meaning mother, and 'Vedas', symbolising ancient knowledge, reflecting the startup's mission of preserving traditional maternal nutrition.

Anusha is married to Prajwal Achar, son of G Ramakrishna Achar of the SKF Group, a company known for its boiler and rice mill technology.

Her recognition by NITI Aayog is a proud achievement not only for her startup but also for Dakshina Kannada and coastal Karnataka. It highlights how traditional knowledge can be transformed into innovative entrepreneurship with national recognition.